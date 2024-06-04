Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Prisoner dies 12 days after Pennsylvania judge granted compassionate release for health reasons

Jun 4, 2024, 9:50 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who had been serving life for second-degree murder died over the weekend, 12 days after being granted a medical transfer from prison to a facility that could better treat his condition, including quadriplegia.

Ezra Bozeman, 68, died on Saturday at the UPMC Altoona medical center, Ryan Tarkowski, communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, confirmed on Tuesday.

He had been jailed for 49 years before an Allegheny County judge granted his request for compassionate release last month.

Bozeman had been on life support. He had a back injury that had been misdiagnosed for several years, according to his lawyer, Dolly Prabhu, and he required extensive medical care after he became paralyzed from the chest down after surgery.

An email seeking comment was left with the office of Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala, which had opposed the release.

Prabhu, with the Abolitionist Law Center, described Bozeman as “the sweetest, sweetest person.”

“He was always, always so optimistic,” Prabhu said Tuesday. “And he was confident that it wasn’t a matter of if he gets out, it was when he gets out.”

Bozeman had been convicted in 1975 in the shooting death of Morris Weitz, a dry-cleaning business co-owner, during an attempted robbery. He had maintained he was innocent.

Pennsylvania’s compassionate release law covers incarcerated people who are seriously ill and expected to die within a year. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that about 50 people have been granted compassionate release over the past 15 years.

Prabhu said it is common for prisoners seeking compassionate release to be close to death, which she said is a consequence of the terms of Pennsylvania’s law on compassionate release. She said there are “hundreds of Ezra Bozemans” in the state’s prisons, and prisons are not equipped to care for very sick, elderly people.

“We have such harsh sentencing laws, and so we have so many elderly people right now incarcerated,” Prabhu said. “And compassionate release is one of the few avenues they have in getting out and getting the care that they need.”

United States News

Associated Press

Father of Alaska woman killed in murder-for-hire plot dies during memorial ride marking her death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The father of an Alaska woman killed in a murder-for-hire scheme in 2019 died during a weekend memorial motorcycle ride commemorating the fifth anniversary of her death. Timothy Hoffman, 58, lost control of his motorcycle Sunday in an area west of Wasilla and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

Chicago police tweak mass arrests policy ahead of Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling on Tuesday touted the the nation’s second-largest police department as fully prepared to handle crowds of protesters expected during the Democratic National Convention, including new ways to handle possible mass arrests. Law enforcement agencies have been planning for more than a year for the August convention that […]

1 hour ago

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with the U.S. Border Patrol and local officials, as he looks over ...

Associated Press

Biden rolls out migration order that aims to shut down asylum requests, after months of anticipation

President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled plans to enact immediate significant restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin attorney general files felony charges against attorneys, aide who worked for Trump in 2020

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed felony forgery charges Tuesday against two attorneys and an aide who helped submit paperwork falsely saying that former President Donald Trump had won the battleground state in 2020. The state charges are the first to come in Wisconsin and follow separate charges brought in Arizona, […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Milwaukee schools superintendent resigns amid potential loss of millions in funding

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools resigned Tuesday, with Wisconsin’s largest school district in jeopardy of losing millions of dollars in state funding after not submitting required financial reports to the state. Keith Posley, a former teacher who has been superintendent since 2018, resigned hours after a public hearing at which more […]

5 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Prisoner dies 12 days after Pennsylvania judge granted compassionate release for health reasons