ARIZONA NEWS

Police release name of suspect who died after shooting with Phoenix officers

Jun 4, 2024, 6:35 AM

Name of suspect in an officer-involved shooting shared on Monday...

The officer-involved shooting took place on June 2, 2024, police said. (Phoenix Police Department photo)

(Phoenix Police Department photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Monday update from the Phoenix Police Department identified the suspect in an officer-involved shooting that took place over the weekend.

Joshua Main, 27, allegedly opened fire on two officers with the Phoenix Police Department just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Coronado Park at the intersection of 13th Street and Palm Lane, police said.

The two-man patrol unit heard reports that Main was trying to rob a motorcycle.

Police found Main on a motorcycle in an alley. When the officers got out of their vehicle, Main raised a handgun towards them, police said.

Police opened fire and Main dropped his gun, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers tried to give Main medical aid, but he died after being brought to a hospital.

The initial victims of the alleged motorcycle robbery remained on scene and were unharmed, according to authorities. There were no injuries to officers or anyone else.

