Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: Asian shares retreat and India’s benchmark dives 8%

Jun 3, 2024, 11:13 PM | Updated: Jun 4, 2024, 12:18 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Asian shares retreated Tuesday, with India’s Sensex dropping as much as 8% as investors who had bought shares after exit polls showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi winning a third term sold to lock in profits.

Oil prices fell and U.S. futures edged higher.

By mid-afternoon, the Sensex in Mumbai was trading 7.1% lower at 71,020.45 as the vote count for the country’s six-week-long national election appeared to show a lower than expected seat count for Modi’s party, although his National Democratic Alliance was comfortably leading its closest rival.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.2% to 38,837.46 and the Kospi in Seoul was down 0.8% at 2,660.69. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was the outlier, gaining 0.5% to 18,494.28, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% lower to 3,076.96.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 03% to 7,740.80. Taiwan’s Taiex lost 0.8%.

On Monday, U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed finish.

The S&P 500 edged 0.1% higher, to 5,283.40, even though the majority of stocks within the index fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3% to 38,571.03, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.6% to 16,828.67.

Treasury yields also slid in the bond market after the report by the Institute for Supply Management showed U.S. manufacturing shrank in May for the 18th time in 19 months. Manufacturing has been hit particularly hard by high interest rates meant to get high inflation under control. That can also hit Asian economies that rely on exports.

Analysts questioned the significance of the report, given that the indicator has been declining for most of the past two years.

“So, why such a distinct wave of U.S. pessimism this time? Was it a manufactured excuse to take profits? Or is there a deeper cause for concern beneath the hood?” Tan Jing Yi of Mizuho Bank said in commentary. “We suspect it is a bit of both.”

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.39% from 4.50% late Friday.

This week has several other high-profile economic reports that could send yields on additional sharp swings.

On Tuesday, the U.S. government will show how many job openings employers were advertising at the end of April. And on Friday, it will give the latest monthly update on overall growth for jobs and workers’ wages.

Stocks of companies whose profits are most closely tied to the strength of the economy dropped to the market’s worst losses. That included the oil-and-gas industry, as the price of crude tumbled on worries about weaker demand growth for fuel.

Halliburton dropped 5.3%, and Exxon Mobil fell 2.4%. They sank as the price of a barrel of U.S. oil dropped 3.5%. Brent crude, the international standard, lost a similar amount despite moves over the weekend by Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing countries meant to prop up its price.

On the winning side were some big technology stocks that keep flying regardless of what the economy is doing.

Nvidia climbed another 4.9% to bring its gain for this year to 132.2% after unveiling new products and services over the weekend. It’s been delivering blowout profits to keep at bay criticism that investors have become overzealous about the prospects for AI. Nvidia was by far the strongest force pushing the S&P 500 upward.

The jump was even bigger in another corner of Wall Street well accustomed to stomach-churning swings, both up and down.

GameStop soared 21% in a move reminiscent of its early 2021 rocket ride that shook Wall Street and brought the term “meme stock” into the parlance of our times. GameStop jumped after a Reddit account associated with a central character in the 2021 episode said it had built a stake of 5 million shares, along with options to buy more. The post from Sunday night said the position was worth $181.4 million.

In other dealings early Tuesday, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 85 cents to $73.37 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, gave up 77 cents to $77.59 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 156.13 Japanese yen from 156.10 yen. The euro slipped to $1.0902 from $1.0904.

United States News

Associated Press

Hunter Biden’s federal firearms case is opening after the jury is chosen

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Lawyers will make their opening statements Tuesday in the federal gun case against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter after a jury was seated for the trial while the first lady watched from the courtroom and the president sent a message of support. Hunter Biden has been charged with three felonies stemming […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

83-year-old woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — An 83-year-old woman was gored and seriously injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park. The woman from Greenville, South Carolina, was near the Storm Point Trail at Yellowstone Lake on Saturday when the bison lifted her about a foot (30 centimeters) off the ground with its horns, park […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Epoch Times CFO is arrested and accused of role in $67M multinational money laundering scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — The chief financial officer of The Epoch Times, a conservative multinational media company, is accused of taking part in a multi-year scheme to launder tens of millions of dollars in fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits and other funds, according to an indictment unsealed Monday. Arrested on Sunday, Weidong “Bill” Guan, 61, of […]

5 hours ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, te...

Associated Press

Fauci pushes back partisan attacks in fiery House hearing over COVID origins and controversies

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert until leaving the government in 2022, was back before Congress on Monday, calling “simply preposterous” Republican allegations that he'd tried to cover up origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

6 hours ago

President Joe Biden arrives on Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., ...

Associated Press

Biden prepares order that would shut down asylum if daily average of 2,500 migrants arrive

The White House is telling lawmakers that President Joe Biden is preparing to sign off on an executive order that would shut down asylum requests at the U.S.-Mexico border once the average number of daily encounters hits 2,500 at ports of entry.

7 hours ago

Associated Press

The bodies of 2 canoeists who went over waterfall in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters have been recovered

ELY, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have found the bodies of two men who went over a waterfall while fishing near the Minnesota-Ontario border last month. Deputies found the remains of Melvin Grams, 40, of Lino Lakes, on Monday in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of northern Minnesota, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department announced. […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Stock market today: Asian shares retreat and India’s benchmark dives 8%