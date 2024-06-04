PHOENIX – Two Arizona lottery players won five-figure payouts in drawings from Monday, including a $50,000 Powerball win.

The winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold Saturday at a Circle K near U.S. 191 and Main Street in Springerville.

The winning numbers were 28, 38, 52, 54 and 68. The Powerball number was 08.

Additionally, there was a $10,000 Mega Millions winner in Goodyear. The winning ticket was sold Friday at a Safeway gas station near Indian School and Litchfield roads.

The winning numbers were 04, 11, 23, 33 and 49. The Mega Ball number was 23.

The national Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday. The estimated annuity jackpot is $560 million with an estimated cash value of $258.4 million.

The $560 million jackpot is currently the ninth-largest Mega Millions jackpot of all time. The biggest Mega Millions win in history was for $1.602 billion in Florida.

The last Mega Millions jackpot to hit was for $1.128 billion ($536.6 million cash value) on March 26 in New Jersey.

