Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 Arizona lottery players cash 5-figure wins, including a $50,000 prize

Jun 4, 2024, 4:15 AM

arizona-lottery...

Two Arizona lottery players won five-figure payouts in drawings from Monday, including a $50,000 Powerball win. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Two Arizona lottery players won five-figure payouts in drawings from Monday, including a $50,000 Powerball win.

The winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold Saturday at a Circle K near U.S. 191 and Main Street in Springerville.

The winning numbers were 28, 38, 52, 54 and 68. The Powerball number was 08.

RELATED STORIES

Additionally, there was a $10,000 Mega Millions winner in Goodyear. The winning ticket was sold Friday at a Safeway gas station near Indian School and Litchfield roads.

The winning numbers were 04, 11, 23, 33 and 49. The Mega Ball number was 23.

The national Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday. The estimated annuity jackpot is $560 million with an estimated cash value of $258.4 million.

The $560 million jackpot is currently the ninth-largest Mega Millions jackpot of all time. The biggest Mega Millions win in history was for $1.602 billion in Florida.

The last Mega Millions jackpot to hit was for $1.128 billion ($536.6 million cash value) on March 26 in New Jersey.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Name of suspect in an officer-involved shooting shared on Monday...

KTAR.com

Police release name of suspect who died after shooting with Phoenix officers

A Monday update from the Phoenix Police Department identified the suspect in an officer-involved shooting that took place over the weekend.

3 hours ago

Arizona's bout with extreme heat is nearing. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

With extreme metro Phoenix heat around the corner, health official says preparation is key

Metro Phoenix's extreme heat is nearing and a top county health official said the best way to combat blistering temperatures is to properly prepare.

5 hours ago

Wolf pups fostered...

Nick Borgia

Record 27 Mexican wolf pups fostered into Arizona and New Mexico

A record 27 Mexican wolf pups were fostered into wild dens in Arizona and New Mexico, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials announced Friday.

5 hours ago

arizona-man...

KTAR.com

Arizona man appeared in Florida court in murder case after extradition from Ukraine

An Arizona man who faces numerous charges in three different states made his initial court appearance in Florida, officials announced Monday.

5 hours ago

Split image of the mugshot of Scott Alen Woodruff on the left and hands holding a revolver on the r...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man convicted for pointing gun at victim after collision on I-17

A Phoenix man was convicted last week for pointing a gun at another driver after a collision on Interstate 17 last year.

13 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

2 Arizona lottery players cash 5-figure wins, including a $50,000 prize