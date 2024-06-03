Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

RFK Jr. sues Nevada’s top election official over ballot access as he scrambles to join debate stage

Jun 3, 2024, 3:14 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RENO, Nev. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign filed a lawsuit Friday against Nevada’s top election official, alleging a requirement that independent candidates must name their running mate by the time they start gathering signatures for ballot access is unconstitutional.

The filing in the U.S. District Court of Nevada comes just over two months after Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar’s office clarified guidance that would likely nullify signatures that Kennedy Jr’s campaign collected for November’s ballot due to the petition not listing a running mate. Kennedy Jr’s campaign said in the lawsuit that they received approval in January from Aguilar’s office allowing them to collect the required 10,095 signatures for a petition that did not list his vice presidential selection.

The requirement to name a running mate on the petition, the campaign alleges, violates the 1st Amendment and the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

“Every communication with Defendant’s staff on this issue repeatedly confirmed that a VP candidate could not be named on the petition,” the lawsuit states. The campaign described the secretary of state’s office interpretation of the law as “ambiguous and conflicting.”

Kennedy Jr. picked California lawyer and philanthropist Nicole Shanahan as his running mate in late March, a few weeks after he submitted the petition.

Aguilar’s office sent correct guidance to all independent candidates that had filed petitions for ballot access “well in advance of the deadline to submit signatures, which still has not passed,” the office said in a statement. The office acknowledged in March that an employee “provided inaccurate guidance to an independent presidential campaign” and clarified that independent candidates’ petitions must list a running mate that month.

Candidates have until July 5 to submit a petition to county election offices with enough signatures to appear on the Nevada ballot.

“Nevada has a rich history of independent and third party candidates for office,” Aguilar said in a statement. “Each of those candidates managed to attain ballot access by following the law. We look forward to seeing Mr. Kennedy’s team in court.”

The lawsuit comes as Kennedy Jr. scrambles to secure ballot access in states with at least 270 electoral votes by June 20, a requirement to get on the stage for a CNN debate with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Nevada’s six electoral votes would get him closer, though he’s still dozens short.

The debate is central to Kennedy’s strategy, allowing him to stand alongside his better-known rivals to overcome his severe financial deficit and send the message that he is a viable candidate.

Supporters of Biden and Trump have mobilized against Kennedy, both fearing his idiosyncratic views and famous last name will tip the scales away from their preferred victor. It’s difficult to know how Kennedy will affect the race because polling on third-party candidates is notoriously unreliable this far out from an election.

___

Jonathan J. Cooper contributed reporting from Phoenix.

United States News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, te...

Associated Press

Fauci pushes back partisan attacks in fiery House hearing over COVID origins and controversies

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert until leaving the government in 2022, was back before Congress on Monday, calling “simply preposterous” Republican allegations that he'd tried to cover up origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

28 minutes ago

President Joe Biden arrives on Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., ...

Associated Press

Biden prepares order that would shut down asylum if daily average of 2,500 migrants arrive

The White House is telling lawmakers that President Joe Biden is preparing to sign off on an executive order that would shut down asylum requests at the U.S.-Mexico border once the average number of daily encounters hits 2,500 at ports of entry.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

The bodies of 2 canoeists who went over waterfall in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters have been recovered

ELY, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have found the bodies of two men who went over a waterfall while fishing near the Minnesota-Ontario border last month. Deputies found the remains of Melvin Grams, 40, of Lino Lakes, on Monday in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of northern Minnesota, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department announced. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-US soldier charged in ‘international crime spree’ extradited from Ukraine, officials say

A former U.S. soldier has been extradited from Ukraine on years-old charges that he went on an alleged “international crime spree,” including the 2018 killings and robbery of a couple in Florida to fund travel plans to Venezuela to wage military-style raids against its government, federal prosecutors announced Monday. In a U.S. Department of Justice […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Three boys found a T. rex fossil in North Dakota. Now a Denver museum works to fully reveal it

Two young brothers and their cousin were wandering through a fossil-rich stretch of the North Dakota badlands when they made a discovery that left them “completely speechless”: a T. rex bone poking out of the ground. The trio announced their discovery publicly Monday at a Zoom news conference as workers at the Denver Museum of […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that voting is not a fundamental right. What’s next for voters?

A split Kansas Supreme Court ruling last week issued in a lawsuit over a 2021 election law found that voting is not a fundamental right listed in the state Constitution’s Bill of Rights. The finding drew sharp criticism from three dissenting justices on the high court. The Associated Press looks at what the ruling might […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

RFK Jr. sues Nevada’s top election official over ballot access as he scrambles to join debate stage