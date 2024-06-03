Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Yavapai County man sentenced to 15 years in prison for crashing vehicle into camper and starting fire

Jun 3, 2024, 4:00 PM

A man was sentenced to prison for crashing a vehicle into a camper and lighting it on fire in Yavapai County, officials announced Monday. (Pexels photo)

BY NICK BORGIA


PHOENIX — A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for crashing a vehicle into a camper and lighting it on fire in Yavapai County, officials announced Monday.

Last October, 48-year-old James Haynes crashed his vehicle through two gates and into a camper trailer, police said. He then lit his vehicle on fire and crawled underneath the trailer, attempting to get inside from underneath.

This quickly caused the trailer to catch fire, according to police. All residents of the trailer were able to evacuate safely, but multiple structures were fully engulfed in flames. Propane tanks and ammunition began to rapidly explode, police said.

Police say the trailer was occupied by a woman who had an order of protection against Haynes.

Officers responded and found Haynes hiding under the trailer and proceeded to arrest him. The investigation found that Haynes had multiple violations of the order of protection and harassment charges.

Haynes told deputies he had ingested approximately 25 Vicodin and led authorities to what appeared to be a suicide note in his pocket.

Almost eight months later, Haynes was sentenced to 15 years in prison for arson of an occupied structure, arson of structure or property and criminal damage per domestic violence.

