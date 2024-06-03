Close
ARIZONA NEWS

NB SR 87 closed at Bush Highway northeast of Phoenix because of brush fire

Jun 3, 2024, 1:30 PM | Updated: 1:36 pm

Stock image of a road closed sign. Northbound State Route 87 was closed northeast of Phoenix on Mon...

Northbound State Route 87 was closed northeast of Phoenix on Monday afternoon, June 3, 2024, due to a brush fire. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Northbound State Route 87 was closed in the northeast Valley on Monday afternoon due to a brush fire, authorities said.

SR 87, which is also known as the Beeline Highway, was closed shortly after 1 p.m. at the Bush Highway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure point is east of Fountain Hills and north of Mesa, about 38 miles northeast of downtown Phoenix. SR 87 is the highway between the Valley and Payson.

There was no estimated time for reopening.

No other information was made available.

