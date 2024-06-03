PHOENIX — Northbound State Route 87 was closed in the northeast Valley on Monday afternoon due to a brush fire, authorities said.

CLOSED: SR 87 NB is closed at the Bush Highway (MP 199). The closure is due to a brush fire. There is no estimated reopening time. For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGgA1 & the AZ511 app:

📱 Apple: https://t.co/ZBt7iIzG1F

📱 Android: https://t.co/n3R7tH9Ayf pic.twitter.com/Qmj9blcrCc — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 3, 2024

SR 87, which is also known as the Beeline Highway, was closed shortly after 1 p.m. at the Bush Highway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure point is east of Fountain Hills and north of Mesa, about 38 miles northeast of downtown Phoenix. SR 87 is the highway between the Valley and Payson.

There was no estimated time for reopening.

No other information was made available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.