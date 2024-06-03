Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

New York City is building more public toilets and launching an online locator so you can find them

Jun 3, 2024, 12:41 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is not only getting more public toilets, but making them easier to locate using your smartphone.

Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday a plan to build 46 new restrooms and renovate 36 existing ones located in city parks, adding to the city’s roughly 1,000 such facilities over the next five years.

The Democrat said the city has also developed a new Google Maps layer so people can easily find the locations of every public restroom operated by government agencies and civic institutions.

“Part of making New York City a more livable city is tackling the little things — the things we don’t think about until we need them,” Adams said in a statement launching the effort, which his administration has dubbed “Ur in Luck.”

The mayor said 10 of the new or renovated facilities will be in the Bronx, 23 in Brooklyn, 28 in Manhattan, 14 in Queens, and seven on Staten Island.

The existing restrooms being renovated will receive improvements ranging from additional stalls to accessibility upgrades, as well as energy efficient features, Adams said.

The Google Maps layer will be updated biannually and will include restrooms operated by the city parks department, local transit agencies and the city’s library systems, he said. Data on the city’s public restrooms will also be available on Open Data.

Last month, Adams’ administration said baby changing tables were installed at all city park restrooms where it was feasible.

“Public bathrooms are essential to a well-managed and welcoming public realm,” the Alliance for Public Space Leadership, a local advocacy group, said in a statement. “They allow New Yorkers to use public space more often and for longer.”

United States News

Associated Press

Louisiana lawmakers approve surgical castration option for those guilty of sex crimes against kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A person found guilty of a sex crime against a child in Louisiana could soon be ordered to undergo surgical castration, in addition to prison time. Louisiana lawmakers gave final approval to a bill Monday that would allow judges the option to sentence someone to surgical castration after the person […]

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

Police arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators inside San Francisco building housing Israeli Consulate

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police on Monday arrested pro-Palestinian demonstrators who occupied the lobby of a San Francisco building that houses the Israeli Consulate. It was not immediately clear how many arrests were made but an Associated Press journalist saw police arresting at least a dozen people. A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators entered the building […]

32 minutes ago

Associated Press

University of Michigan regent’s law office vandalized with pro-Palestinian graffiti

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Pro-Palestinian graffiti spray-painted on the exterior of a Michigan law firm is being investigated as a hate crime, police in suburban Detroit said Monday. University of Michigan regent and attorney Jordan Acker called the vandalism “antisemitic” and said staff at the Goodman Acker law firm’s Southfield headquarters discovered it Monday morning. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Memorial for Baltimore bridge collapse victims vandalized

BALTIMORE (AP) — A memorial for the six victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore was vandalized over the weekend. The elaborate display near the south end of the bridge has grown to include decorated wooden crosses and a red pickup truck suspended from nearby tree branches, which represents one of the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Fraud trial juror reports getting bag of $120,000 and promise of more if she’ll acquit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror was dismissed Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic. “This is […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

California firefighters make significant progress against wildfire east of San Francisco Bay

California’s largest wildfire so far this year was significantly surrounded Monday after blackening a swath of hilly grasslands between San Francisco Bay and the Central Valley. The Corral Fire was 75% contained after scorching more than 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) during the weekend, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. One […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

New York City is building more public toilets and launching an online locator so you can find them