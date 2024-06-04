Phoenix man convicted for pointing gun at victim after collision on I-17

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was convicted last week for pointing a gun at another driver after a collision on Interstate 17 last year, authorities announced Monday.

A jury found Scott Alen Woodruff, 40, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday, according to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

Woodruff faces five to 15 years in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 9.

Why did Phoenix man point gun at victim after collision on I-17?

Prosecutors say Woodruff sideswiped another vehicle on I-17 near Cordes Junction, about 75 miles north of downtown Phoenix, on Jan. 23, 2023.

After both vehicles stopped, Woodruff tried to leave the scene after the other driver said he was calling police.

When the victim asked Woodruff to stay until law enforcement arrived, Woodruff pulled out a revolver and pointed it at his face, according to prosecutors. Woodruff then fled the scene.

“Road rage incidents are becoming all too common across our country. As a gun owner and a strong supporter of our Second Amendment rights, I know those rights come under attack whenever someone uses a firearm to commit a crime,” Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane said in a press release. “I want to be clear, it is never OK to point a gun at someone to stop them from calling the police. If you do that in Yavapai County, you will go to prison.”

