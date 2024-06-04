Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix man convicted for pointing gun at victim after collision on I-17

Jun 3, 2024, 8:00 PM

Split image of the mugshot of Scott Alen Woodruff on the left and hands holding a revolver on the r...

Scott Alen Woodruff was found guilty May 30, 2024, of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for pointing a gun at another driver after a crash on Interstate 17 in 2023. (Yavapai County Attorney's Office and Pexels Photos)

(Yavapai County Attorney's Office and Pexels Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was convicted last week for pointing a gun at another driver after a collision on Interstate 17 last year, authorities announced Monday.

A jury found Scott Alen Woodruff, 40, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday, according to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

Woodruff faces five to 15 years in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 9.

Why did Phoenix man point gun at victim after collision on I-17?

Prosecutors say Woodruff sideswiped another vehicle on I-17 near Cordes Junction, about 75 miles north of downtown Phoenix, on Jan. 23, 2023.

After both vehicles stopped, Woodruff tried to leave the scene after the other driver said he was calling police.

When the victim asked Woodruff to stay until law enforcement arrived, Woodruff pulled out a revolver and pointed it at his face, according to prosecutors. Woodruff then fled the scene.

“Road rage incidents are becoming all too common across our country. As a gun owner and a strong supporter of our Second Amendment rights, I know those rights come under attack whenever someone uses a firearm to commit a crime,” Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane said in a press release. “I want to be clear, it is never OK to point a gun at someone to stop them from calling the police. If you do that in Yavapai County, you will go to prison.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

