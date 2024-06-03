Cyndi Lauper announces Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour...

PHOENIX — Cyndi Lauper, an ’80s music icon, will visit Phoenix during her final tour this fall.

The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour will stop in Phoenix on Nov. 19, according to a Monday announcement.

Lauper’s local concert will take place at the Footprint Center, which is near Jefferson Street and Central Avenue.

The two-time Grammy Award winner will also visit 22 other cities on the tour, which kicks off in Montreal, Canada, on Oct. 18.

Presales start Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

The tour announcement came a day before a documentary about her career called “Let the Canary Sing” will be released on Tuesday. It will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada.

Lauper last performed in the Phoenix area in August 2018 at Talking Stick Resort Arena, according to setlist.fm.

