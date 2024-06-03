Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

2 NYC officers and a gunman are shot and wounded during a pursuit, officials say

Jun 3, 2024, 4:09 AM | Updated: 7:54 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City police officers and a 19-year-old man were shot and wounded early Monday during a confrontation and were hospitalized, officials said.

Mayor Eric Adams said one of the officers was saved by his bullet-resistant vest.

The officers pursued the man while he was driving a motorized scooter the wrong way on a street in Queens around 1:40 a.m., Police Commissioner Edward Caban said at a news conference.

The officers tried to pull him over, but he got off the scooter and ran away. The officers chased him on foot for several blocks, Caban said.

He fired multiple rounds at officers, who returned fire, Caban said. One officer was shot in the front of his vest, and the other officer was shot in the leg.

The man was shot in the ankle and was taken to a hospital. Charges against him were pending. Both officers were treated at a hospital and released.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

Adams held up a vest and pointed to it at the news conference. “This is a bullet hole,” he said. “Because of this vest, a young officer is going home.”

The man had no prior arrests in the city but is a suspect in several robbery patterns in Queens, police said, adding that the motorized scooter was not registered. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Robberies in which people on motorized scooters snatch cellphones and other items are on the rise in the city, police said.

United States News

Associated Press

Dozens more former youth inmates sue over alleged sexual abuse at Illinois detention centers

Dozens more former youth inmates filed lawsuits seeking millions of dollars in damages for sexual abuse they allegedly endured at Illinois detention centers dating back to the late 1990s. Thirteen women and 95 men filed two separate lawsuits Friday in the Illinois Court of Claims against the state Department of Corrections and the state Department […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat, says she has pancreatic cancer

HOUSTON (AP) — Longtime U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announced that she has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and is undergoing treatment. The Texas Democrat, who is seeking a 16th term, said in a statement late Sunday that as a member of Congress, she has been honored to be a leader in the fight for […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

How AP and Equilar calculated CEO pay

For its annual analysis of CEO pay, The Associated Press used data provided by Equilar, an executive data firm. Equilar examined regulatory filings detailing the pay packages of 341 executives. Equilar looked at companies in the S&P 500 index that filed proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30, 2024. To avoid […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

As jury selection starts in Hunter Biden’s gun case, president says he has ‘boundless love’ for him

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A federal gun case against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter opened Monday with jury selection, following the collapse of a plea deal that would have avoided the spectacle of a trial so close the 2024 election. First lady Jill Biden was seated in the front row of the courtroom, in a […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares start June mostly higher following Wall St rally

Asian shares began June mostly higher after a report showing that inflation in the U.S. is not worsening drove a rally on Wall Street. India’s Sensex surged 2.8% to 76,059.59 after the country’s 6-week-long national election came to an end with most exit polls projecting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will extend his decade in […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Swimmer injured by shark attack on Southern California coast

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A swimmer was seriously injured in a shark attack on the Southern California coast Sunday, prompting temporary beach closures, authorities said. The attack happened Sunday morning at Del Mar City Beach in Del Mar, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of San Diego, local officials said. The 46-year-old man, an ocean […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

2 NYC officers and a gunman are shot and wounded during a pursuit, officials say