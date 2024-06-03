PHOENIX — A motorcyclist died after a Monday crash in Glendale, authorities said.

The collision took place around 3 a.m. in the area of 91st and Glendale avenues, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the intersection will be closed “for the next few hours.”

This investigation is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.