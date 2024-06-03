Close
Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Glendale

Jun 3, 2024, 6:13 AM | Updated: 6:40 am

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist died after a Monday crash in Glendale, authorities said.

The collision took place around 3 a.m. in the area of 91st and Glendale avenues, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the intersection will be closed “for the next few hours.”

This investigation is ongoing.

