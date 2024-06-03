Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

How AP and Equilar calculated CEO pay

Jun 3, 2024, 4:06 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


For its annual analysis of CEO pay, The Associated Press used data provided by Equilar, an executive data firm.

Equilar examined regulatory filings detailing the pay packages of 341 executives. Equilar looked at companies in the S&P 500 index that filed proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30, 2024. To avoid the distortions caused by sign-on bonuses, the sample includes only CEOs in place for at least two years.

To calculate CEO pay, Equilar adds salary, bonus, perks, stock awards, stock option awards and other pay components.

Stock awards can either be time-based, which means CEOs have to wait a certain amount of time to get them, or performance-based, which means they have to meet certain goals before getting them. Stock options usually give the CEO the right to buy shares in the future at the price they’re trading at when the options are granted. All are meant to tie the CEO’s pay to the company’s performance.

To determine what stock and option awards are worth, Equilar uses the value of an award on the day it’s granted, as recorded in the proxy statement. Actual values in the future can vary widely from what the company estimates.

Equilar calculated that the median 2023 pay for CEOs in the survey was $16.3 million. That’s the midpoint, meaning half the CEOs made more and half made less.

Here’s a breakdown of 2023 pay compared with 2022 pay. Because the AP looks at median numbers, the components of CEO pay do not add up to the total.

—Base salary: $1.3 million, up 4%

—Bonus, performance-based cash awards: $2.5 million, up 2.7%

—Perks: $258,645, up 12.6%

—Stock awards: $9.4 million, up 10.7%

—Option awards: $0 (More than half of the companies gave no option awards. The average option award was valued at $1.7 million.)

—Total: $16.3 million, up 12.6%

United States News

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares start June mostly higher following Wall St rally

Asian shares began June mostly higher after a report showing that inflation in the U.S. is not worsening drove a rally on Wall Street. India’s Sensex surged 2.8% to 76,059.59 after the country’s 6-week-long national election came to an end with most exit polls projecting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will extend his decade in […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Swimmer injured by shark attack on Southern California coast

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A swimmer was seriously injured in a shark attack on the Southern California coast Sunday, prompting temporary beach closures, authorities said. The attack happened Sunday morning at Del Mar City Beach in Del Mar, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of San Diego, local officials said. The 46-year-old man, an ocean […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-NJ officer sentenced to 27 years in shooting death of driver, wounding of passenger in 2019 chase

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey police officer has been sentenced to a total of 27 years in prison in the shooting death of one man and the wounding of another during a high-speed car chase 5 1/2 years ago in the city of Newark. Superior Court Judge Michael Ravin, citing a need […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

American veterans depart to be feted in France as part of 80th anniversary of D-Day

ATLANTA (AP) — Hilbert Margol says he didn’t look on himself as a hero when his U.S. Army artillery unit fought its way across Europe during World War II. But he will be feted in France as one of 60 American veterans of that conflict traveling to Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of the […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Firefighters find charred body while extinguishing wildfire in south Florida

OSTEEN, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters found a charred body after dousing a brush fire in south Florida on Sunday, while fire crews elsewhere in the drought-stricken state battled wildfires that temporarily closed a highway and forced some residents to be evacuated from their homes. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews were extinguishing a blaze when they […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Monster truck clips aerial power line, toppling utility poles in spectator area

TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — A lobster-themed monster truck performing for a crowd clipped an aerial power line, toppling several utility poles and sending two people to hospitals, police said. Others suffered minor injuries. The Topsham Fairgrounds was hosting the monster truck event on Saturday when a vehicle dubbed the Crushstation bounced up a ramp, went […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

How AP and Equilar calculated CEO pay