Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Water begins to flow again in downtown Atlanta after outage that began Friday

Jun 2, 2024, 7:16 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — Water pressure was returning to downtown Atlanta and nearby neighborhoods on Sunday after a two-day water outage shut down businesses and left faucets dry at many homes.

A large swath of the city remained under an order to boil water before drinking it, but Mayor Andre Dickens said in a late Saturday news conference that one of the two major water main breaks affecting the city had been repaired.

The first-term Democratic mayor, who faces reelection in 2025, was again apologetic, even as residents continued to savage the city’s response. Among the critics: Megan Thee Stallion, whose Friday and Saturday night shows at downtown’s State Farm Arena were canceled.

“Call the mayor! All day they’ve been telling us we can perform,” the rapper said in a video she posted Saturday.

The city said Dickens visited senior centers and other locations Sunday to check on water supplies, while the city continued to hand out bottled water at some fire stations. The outage did not affect the entire city of 500,000 — many areas in Atlanta’s northern and southern ends never lost water pressure and never faced a boil order.

State Farm Arena management said Megan Thee Stallion’s Friday night show would take place on Sunday, while the Saturday show was rescheduled for Monday.

Other events downtown happened on schedule Sunday, including an Atlanta United soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Centennial Olympic Park turned back on its fountains, where children often splash in bathing suits.

Two affected hospitals said they were still providing bottled water to patients, but said they were otherwise ramping back up to normal operations, with regular schedules of surgeries and appointments planned for Monday.

Department of Watershed Management Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr. told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that boil orders could be lifted in some areas Monday.

The problems began Friday morning where three large water mains intersect just west of downtown. Wiggins said at a Saturday news conference that at least some of the pipes that burst were old and corroded. With pipes coming together in a confined area, it was a tight squeeze to make repairs, with only one worker at a time working in the manhole accessing the junction. Repairs were completed Saturday evening, officials said.

Another water main later burst in the city’s Midtown neighborhood, which is studded with new office, hotel and apartment towers. Wiggins said Saturday that officials weren’t sure yet why that pipe had broken. That leak continued to gush through the city streets Sunday. City officials said Saturday that they were working on ways to isolate the leak from the larger water system and were awaiting a part needed to repair to the pipe. Dickens declared a state of emergency so the city could buy materials and hire workers without following the normal purchasing laws.

Faltering infrastructure is a common story in older parts of American cities. Atlanta has spent billions in recent years to upgrade its aging sewer and water infrastructure, including a tunnel drilled through 5 miles of rock to provide the city more than 30 days of stored water. Last month, voters approved continuing a 1-cent sales tax to pay for federally mandated sewer upgrades. The city at one time routinely dumped untreated sewage into creeks and the Chattahoochee River.

City workers spent much of Saturday handing out water and setting up portable toilets at several fire stations while checking on senior citizens who live in high-rise residences.

Officials were widely criticized for being slow to update citizens on the situation. The city and its water management department sent out an update after 8 p.m. Friday and waited more than 12 hours to update residents again. Dickens didn’t address the media until 2 p.m. Saturday, explaining he was in Memphis, Tennessee, when the problem began.

Someone in the affected area posted flyers around the neighborhood asking “Don’t have water?” and “Help us find our mayor.”

Some attractions and businesses, including the Georgia Aquarium, reopened on Sunday, although the aquarium warned that the boil water order meant no ice or fountain drinks in its cafeteria.

United States News

Associated Press

Swimmer injured by shark attack on Southern California coast

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A swimmer was seriously injured in a shark attack on the Southern California coast Sunday, prompting temporary beach closures, authorities said. The attack happened Sunday morning at Del Mar City Beach in Del Mar, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of San Diego, local officials said. The 46-year-old man, an ocean […]

35 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-NJ officer sentenced to 27 years in shooting death of driver, wounding of passenger in 2019 chase

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey police officer has been sentenced to a total of 27 years in prison in the shooting death of one man and the wounding of another during a high-speed car chase 5 1/2 years ago in the city of Newark. Superior Court Judge Michael Ravin, citing a need […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

American veterans depart to be feted in France as part of 80th anniversary of D-Day

ATLANTA (AP) — Hilbert Margol says he didn’t look on himself as a hero when his U.S. Army artillery unit fought its way across Europe during World War II. But he will be feted in France as one of 60 American veterans of that conflict traveling to Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of the […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Firefighters battle blazes across drought-stricken parts of Florida

OSTEEN, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters across central and southern Florida are battling wildfires that have temporarily shut down highways and caused some residents to be evacuated. On Sunday, firefighters in Pompano Beach said they found a “badly charred body” after they doused a brush fire. Officials said they couldn’t determine whether the person was male […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Monster truck clips aerial power line, toppling utility poles in spectator area

TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — A lobster-themed monster truck performing for a crowd clipped an aerial power line, toppling several utility poles and sending two people to hospitals, police said. Others suffered minor injuries. The Topsham Fairgrounds was hosting the monster truck event on Saturday when a vehicle dubbed the Crushstation bounced up a ramp, went […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin prison warden quits amid lockdown, federal smuggling investigation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The warden at a troubled Wisconsin prison will step down later this month amid lockdown conditions, an ongoing federal investigation and multiple inmate deaths. Waupun Correctional Institution Warden Randall Hepp announced his resignation on Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. The newspaper obtained an email Hepp sent to prison staff in […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Water begins to flow again in downtown Atlanta after outage that began Friday