Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Overnight shooting in Ohio street kills 1, wounds 2 dozen others, some critically, police say

Jun 2, 2024, 3:12 AM | Updated: 6:44 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An early morning shooting on a street in Ohio killed one person and injured 24 others, some critically, police said.

Police said shots were reported early Sunday just after midnight in the city of Akron, where multiple victims struck by gunfire were reported. Local hospitals told emergency dispatchers soon afterward that people were arriving in their emergency departments with gunshot wounds.

Capt. Michael Miller, an Akron police public information officer, said Sunday morning that there were 25 total victims with one deceased. Some of the victims were in critical condition while others had injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

No arrests were immediately reported. Police said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and asked anyone with information to call detectives.

WEWS-TV reported that a street party was happening in the area before the gunfire broke out, and an unnamed witness at the scene told the station that hundreds of people were enjoying themselves with everyone in white T-shirts and “women on top of vehicles dancing.”

The station reported that officers found dozens of bullet casings and one gun.

United States News

Associated Press

Wisconsin prison warden quits amid lockdown, federal smuggling investigation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The warden at a troubled Wisconsin prison has resigned amid lockdown conditions, an ongoing federal investigation and multiple inmate deaths. Waupun Correctional Institution Warden Randall Hepp announced his resignation on Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. The newspaper obtained an email Hepp sent to prison staff in which he wrote his […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

2 dead, 7 injured after shooting at a bar in suburban Pittsburgh

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) — A shooting at a bar in suburban Pittsburgh has left two people dead and seven others injured, police said Sunday. Allegheny County Police Department’s homicide unit said it has responded to a request for help by Penn Hills Police Department after the early morning shooting at the Ballers Hookah Lounge […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

California firefighters battle wind-driven wildfire east of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California firefighters aided by aircraft battled a wind-driven wildfire burning Saturday in an area straddling the San Francisco Bay Area and central California, authorities said. Gusty winds have fueled the Corral Fire burning near the city of Tracy, 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of San Francisco, and the Lawrence Livermore National […]

11 hours ago

U.S. President Calvin Coolidge wears a Native American headdress of the Sioux tribe as he is adopte...

Associated Press

100 years ago, Native Americans got US citizenship without equal voting rights

Access to the ballot was denied for US Native Americans until 1948 in Arizona and New Mexico — and until 1957 on reservations in Utah.

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Pulitzer Prize-winning AP photographer Ron Edmonds dies. His images of Reagan shooting are indelible

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly assigned to cover the Reagan White House, Associated Press photographer Ron Edmonds knew the most important part of the job was to keep watch on the president “at all times.” He did that for 28 years. But there was never a day like March 30, 1981. That was when Edmonds, who […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Chad Daybell sits at the defense table after the jury's verdict in his murder trial was read...

Associated Press

Chad Daybell sentenced to death for killing wife and girlfriend’s 2 children

Chad Daybell has been sentenced to death for the murders of his wife and his girlfriend’s two youngest children in Idaho.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Overnight shooting in Ohio street kills 1, wounds 2 dozen others, some critically, police say