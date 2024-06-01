Close
Firefighters responding to wildfire north of Phoenix near State Route 87

Jun 1, 2024, 2:23 PM | Updated: 5:18 pm

north phoenix wildfire...

Firefighters responded to a wildfire on the east side of State Route 87 north of Phoenix, authorities announced Saturday. (Tonto National Forest photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Firefighters responded to a wildfire on the east side of State Route 87 north of Phoenix, authorities announced Saturday.

Tonto National Forest officials say the Spring fire is 1500 acres as of 5:06 p.m., located about 15 miles northeast of Fort McDowell.

Two very large airtankers, two large airtankers, two helicopters, two fixed-wing aircrafts, seven engines and five hotshot crews are engaged in fire operations.

Officials say the fire is visible from State Route 87, which had its northbound lanes closed by ADOT around 1:24 p.m.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story.

