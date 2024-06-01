PHOENIX — Firefighters responded to a wildfire on the east side of State Route 87 north of Phoenix, authorities announced Saturday.

Tonto National Forest officials say the Spring fire is 1500 acres as of 5:06 p.m., located about 15 miles northeast of Fort McDowell.

Two very large airtankers, two large airtankers, two helicopters, two fixed-wing aircrafts, seven engines and five hotshot crews are engaged in fire operations.

#SpringFire UPDATE: Size: 1500 acres

Resources on scene: 5 Interagency Hot Shot crews, 7 Engines, 2 Type 1 helicopters, 2 watertenders, 2 Very Large Air Tankers (VLAT), 2 Large Air Tankers (LATs), Air Attack, miscellaneous overhead, @mcsoaz , @ArizonaDOT pic.twitter.com/udBj0z4Mq5 — Tonto National Forest (@TontoForest) June 2, 2024

Officials say the fire is visible from State Route 87, which had its northbound lanes closed by ADOT around 1:24 p.m.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story.

