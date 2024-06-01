Firefighters responding to wildfire north of Phoenix near State Route 87
Jun 1, 2024, 2:23 PM | Updated: 5:18 pm
(Tonto National Forest photo)
PHOENIX — Firefighters responded to a wildfire on the east side of State Route 87 north of Phoenix, authorities announced Saturday.
Tonto National Forest officials say the Spring fire is 1500 acres as of 5:06 p.m., located about 15 miles northeast of Fort McDowell.
Two very large airtankers, two large airtankers, two helicopters, two fixed-wing aircrafts, seven engines and five hotshot crews are engaged in fire operations.
#SpringFire UPDATE:
Size: 1500 acres
Resources on scene: 5 Interagency Hot Shot crews, 7 Engines, 2 Type 1 helicopters, 2 watertenders, 2 Very Large Air Tankers (VLAT), 2 Large Air Tankers (LATs), Air Attack, miscellaneous overhead, @mcsoaz , @ArizonaDOT pic.twitter.com/udBj0z4Mq5
— Tonto National Forest (@TontoForest) June 2, 2024
Officials say the fire is visible from State Route 87, which had its northbound lanes closed by ADOT around 1:24 p.m.
No other information was available.
This is a developing story.
