Firefighters battle blaze in downtown Phoenix on Saturday morning

PHOENIX — Firefighters battled a building fire in downtown Phoenix on Saturday morning.

The two-alarm blaze started at approximately 6:30 a.m., according to abc15.com.

The building is located near the intersection of Central Avenue and Washington Street.

No injuries had been reported as of noon.

Multiple surface streets in the area were closed as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

Crews have switched to a defensive operation. Media Staging will be at Central and Jackson St, south side of the road. pic.twitter.com/NJ40zO47Hd — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 1, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

