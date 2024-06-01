Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Firefighters battle blaze in downtown Phoenix on Saturday morning

Jun 1, 2024, 8:45 AM | Updated: 12:03 pm

PHOENIX — Firefighters battled a building fire in downtown Phoenix on Saturday morning.

The two-alarm blaze started at approximately 6:30 a.m., according to abc15.com.

The building is located near the intersection of Central Avenue and Washington Street.

No injuries had been reported as of noon.

Multiple surface streets in the area were closed as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

 

Firefighters battle blaze in downtown Phoenix on Saturday morning