ARIZONA NEWS

Westbound US 60/Grand Avenue reopened in West Valley after crash

May 31, 2024, 5:22 PM | Updated: 7:07 pm

Westbound U.S. 60/Grand Avenue was reopened in the West Valley after a crash during evening rush hour on Friday, authorities said. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Westbound U.S. 60/Grand Avenue was closed in the West Valley due to a crash during evening rush hour on Friday, authorities said.

The roadway reopened around 7:05 p.m. after being closed at 111th Avenue around 5 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The left lane on the eastbound side was also closed.

No other information was available.

