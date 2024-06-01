PHOENIX — Westbound U.S. 60/Grand Avenue was closed in the West Valley due to a crash during evening rush hour on Friday, authorities said.

The roadway reopened around 7:05 p.m. after being closed at 111th Avenue around 5 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The left lane on the eastbound side was also closed.

No other information was available.

