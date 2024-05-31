Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Westbound Interstate 10 reopened in West Valley after tractor-trailer crash

May 31, 2024, 11:03 AM | Updated: 11:48 am

A tractor-trailer crash shut down westbound Interstate 10 in the West Valley on May 31, 2024. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A tractor-trailer crash shut down westbound Interstate 10 in the West Valley for about an hour on Friday morning, authorities said.

The freeway was closed at Verrado Way at 10:45 a.m. and reopened at 11:45 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The driver of the vehicle crashed after a tire blowout and cargo was spread across the freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The driver sustained serious injuries from the crash, DPS said.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 were not affected.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

