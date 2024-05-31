Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

‘Thong Thief’ accused of swiping items worth $14K from West Valley Victoria’s Secret stores

May 31, 2024, 12:00 PM

Mugshot of Leticia Martinez Perez on the left and surveillance footage of a shoplifting incident at...

Leticia Martinez Perez is accused of shoplifting underwear and other items worth more than $14,000 from two Phoenix-area Victoria's Secret stores. (Glendale Police Department Photo and Screenshot)

(Glendale Police Department Photo and Screenshot)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A woman authorities have called the “Thong Thief” was arrested recently in connection with multiple thefts from West Valley Victoria’s Secret stores.

Leticia Martinez Perez is accused of shoplifting underwear and other items worth $14,207.20 over eight incidents from Nov. 29, 2023, to March 20 of this year.

In the last heist, Perez and an accomplice allegedly made off with $8,775 in products from the lingerie shop at Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale.

The other seven thefts were at the Victoria’s Secret at Desert Sky Mall in west Phoenix.

Why did so-called ‘Thong Thief’ steal from Victoria’s Secret?

According to court documents, Perez, who is unhoused, said she shoplifted in order to sell the items so she could buy drugs and pay for a motel room.

RELATED STORIES

“Often times, individuals on the street would ask her to shoplift specific items and she would make an effort to steal those items,” the probable cause statement for her arrest says.

The Glendale Police Department, which coined the term “Thong Thief” for the case, worked with Victoria’s Secret loss prevention personnel and used surveillance video and images to identify Perez as a suspect.

Detectives located and arrested Perez near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road on May 15. She was in possession of a crystalline substance that tests showed to be methamphetamine at the time, according to the arrest report.

She was booked into jail on organized retail theft and drug charges.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Samuel Rhyner received six life sentences on May 31, 2024. (Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man gets 6 life sentences for sexual abuse of daughter, stepdaughter

A Phoenix man convicted of sexually abusing his daughter and stepdaughter was sentenced to six life sentences plus an additional 73 years in prison on Friday, authorities said.

6 minutes ago

South Carolina man allegedly groomed 12-year-old Arizona girl...

Serena O'Sullivan

South Carolina man sentenced to prison for sex offenses related to 12-year-old Arizona girl

A South Carolina man accused of being a pedophile will spend 27 years in prison for abusing a 12-year-old Arizona girl, prosecutors said.

2 hours ago

A tractor-trailer crash shut down westbound Interstate 10 in the West Valley on May 31, 2024. (ADOT...

KTAR.com

Westbound Interstate 10 reopened in West Valley after tractor-trailer crash

A tractor-trailer crash shut down westbound Interstate 10 in the West Valley for about an hour on Friday morning, authorities said.

4 hours ago

missing 59-year-old woman Silver Alert...

Serena O'Sullivan

Silver Alert issued for missing 59-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a missing 59-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix on Friday morning.

5 hours ago

Split panel image of a Phoenix Zoo worker hosing down a tortoise on the left and a Tiger in the wat...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix Zoo shifting to earlier, shorter hours to beat summer heat through August

The Phoenix Zoo is shifting to its summer schedule on Saturday, with earlier starting and closing times designed to beat the heat.

6 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why aren’t Democrats & Republicans sticking to core principles after Trump conviction?

Why aren’t Democrats & Republicans sticking to core principles after Trump conviction? Jim Sharpe explores on his Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News  

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

‘Thong Thief’ accused of swiping items worth $14K from West Valley Victoria’s Secret stores