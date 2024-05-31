Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for missing 59-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix

May 31, 2024, 10:12 AM

Katharine Haley, pictured above, went missing on Friday morning, authorities said. (Arizona Departm...

Katharine Haley, pictured above, went missing on Friday morning, authorities said. (Arizona Department of Public Safety photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 59-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix early Friday.

Katharine Haley was last seen around 12:40 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

She was in the area of 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

DPS said Haley has a medical condition that can cause her to become confused or easily lost.

Haley wore a light blue shirt and pants and socks, but no shoes when she went missing, DPS said. She may be carrying a gray blanket.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with short white hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information that can help authorities find her is encouraged to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split panel image of a Phoenix Zoo worker hosing down a tortoise on the left and a Tiger in the wat...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix Zoo shifting to earlier, shorter hours to beat summer heat through August

The Phoenix Zoo is shifting to its summer schedule on Saturday, with earlier starting and closing times designed to beat the heat.

1 hour ago

The Simmons Fire can be seen burning near Kearny, Arizona, on May 28, 2024. The fire has destroyed ...

KTAR.com

Simmons Fire evacuation orders lifted 3 days after blaze started in Pinal County

Simmons Fire evacuation orders were lifted Friday morning, three days after the wildfire started near Kearny in Pinal County.

2 hours ago

602 Day: New civic holiday brings promotions, deals to Phoenix...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix celebrates new civic holiday with deals, business promotions and freebies

Dozens of businesses, from attractions and restaurants to shops and museums, are offering special deals to celebrate 602 Day in Phoenix.

3 hours ago

Two housing bills could change Valley market, expert says...

Serena O'Sullivan

Real estate expert says 2 housing bills governor signed could change Arizona market

Two housing bills Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed into law last week could help expand the supply of affordable homes.

6 hours ago

31 suspects were indicted in a large-scale drug operation this week. (Screenshot from a MCSO press ...

KTAR.com

31 suspects indicted in large-scale drug operation across Maricopa County

The MCDST completed an eight-monthlong investigation that resulted in 31 indicted suspects out of a large-scale drug operation.

6 hours ago

VT 101 industrial park Glendale groundbreaking...

Serena O'Sullivan

Groundbreaking held for industrial park near Westgate in Glendale

Developers hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of VT 101, a new industrial park in Glendale, on Wednesday.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Silver Alert issued for missing 59-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix