PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 59-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix early Friday.

Katharine Haley was last seen around 12:40 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

She was in the area of 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

DPS said Haley has a medical condition that can cause her to become confused or easily lost.

Haley wore a light blue shirt and pants and socks, but no shoes when she went missing, DPS said. She may be carrying a gray blanket.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with short white hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information that can help authorities find her is encouraged to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121.

