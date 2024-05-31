Silver Alert canceled for 59-year-old woman found safe in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled after a 59-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix was found safe on Friday.

Katharine Haley had last been seen around 12:40 a.m. on Friday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

She was in the area of 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

DPS said Haley has a medical condition that can cause her to become confused or easily lost.

Haley wore a light blue shirt and pants and socks, but no shoes when she went missing, DPS said.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with short white hair and hazel eyes.

