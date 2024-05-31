Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled for 59-year-old woman found safe in Phoenix

May 31, 2024, 10:12 AM | Updated: 3:16 pm

missing 59-year-old woman Silver Alert...

Katharine Haley, pictured above, went missing on Friday morning, authorities said. (Arizona Department of Public Safety photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety photo)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled after a 59-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix was found safe on Friday.

Katharine Haley had last been seen around 12:40 a.m. on Friday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

She was in the area of 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

DPS said Haley has a medical condition that can cause her to become confused or easily lost.

Haley wore a light blue shirt and pants and socks, but no shoes when she went missing, DPS said.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with short white hair and hazel eyes.

