Silver Alert canceled for 59-year-old woman found safe in Phoenix
May 31, 2024, 10:12 AM | Updated: 3:16 pm
(Arizona Department of Public Safety photo)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled after a 59-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix was found safe on Friday.
Katharine Haley had last been seen around 12:40 a.m. on Friday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
She was in the area of 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.
DPS said Haley has a medical condition that can cause her to become confused or easily lost.
Haley wore a light blue shirt and pants and socks, but no shoes when she went missing, DPS said.
She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with short white hair and hazel eyes.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.