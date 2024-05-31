Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Evers appoints replacement for University of Wisconsin regent who refuses to step down

May 31, 2024, 9:27 AM | Updated: 9:50 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed a bankruptcy attorney Friday to replace a conservative-leaning Universities of Wisconsin regent who is refusing to step down.

Evers announced that he has appointed Tim Nixon to succeed Robert Atwell. Nixon works on law firm Godfrey & Kahn’s Bankruptcy and Financial Restructuring Team. He holds a bachelor’s degree from UW-Green Bay and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“This is an opportunity to give back, in a unique way, to an institution that has done much for me and my family,” Nixon said in a statement released by Evers’ office.

But it’s unclear when or if Nixon will ever take his seat on the board.

Then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, named Atwell a regent in May 2017. His seven-year term expires this month but he has said he won’t step down until he chooses to do so or the state Senate confirms a successor.

The Legislature’s two-year session ended this spring and lawmakers aren’t expected to return to Madison until January. A message left with Senate Republican Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu’s office Friday inquiring about the prospects of senators returning early to vote on Nixon wasn’t immediately returned.

The state Supreme Court ruled in 2022 that political appointees don’t have to leave their posts until the Senate confirms a successor. The ruling came in a lawsuit Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed to force conservative Fred Prehn off the state Natural Resources Board.

Prehn’s term ended in May 2021 but he refused to leave before his replacement, Sandra Naas, won Senate confirmation, extending Republican control of the board. He eventually stepped down of his own accord at the end of 2022, clearing the way for Evers appointees to take majority control of the board in January 2023.

Evers also appointed Jack Salzwedel and Desmond Adongo as regents Friday.

Salzwedel, a former chairperson and CEO of American Family Mutual Insurance Company, replaces Walker-appointee Mike Jones, who vacated his seat after his term ended this month. His departure leaves Cris Peterson and Atwell as the only Walker appointees still on the board. Peterson’s term expires in May 2025.

Adongo, a UW-Oshkosh student, replaces Jennifer Staton as the board’s nontraditional student regent. Her two-year term ended this month as well.

Since their predecessors have made way for them, Salzwedel and Adongo can serve without Senate confirmation.

United States News

Associated Press

Minneapolis police chief shares anger with fellow officers over ambush death of one of their own

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis’ police chief told grieving officers early Friday that he was angered and hurt by the ambush death of one of their own as the city and state mourned the loss. Chief Brian O’Hara joined other officers outside the station where Officer Jamal Mitchell worked before he was fatally shot Thursday while […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

UN votes to end Iraq political mission established after 2003 US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Friday to end the U.N. political mission in Iraq established in 2003 following the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein to coordinate post-conflict humanitarian and reconstruction efforts, and to help restore a representative government in the country. The Iraqi government asked the counci l in […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: May 29 The Washington Post on America’s economic mood remains glum. This is despite great news: Growth is strong; the stock market just hit record levels; unemployment is low; and inflation has significantly cooled in the past year. Dig a little deeper into public sentiment […]

53 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas Supreme Court rejects challenge to state’s abortion law over medical exceptions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Friday rejected a challenge to one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the U.S. following a lawsuit by women who had serious pregnancy complications. The ruling from the court, whose nine justices are all elected Republicans, is the latest decision to uphold Texas’ abortion ban, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia registers as independent, citing ‘partisan extremism’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Body Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced Friday he has registered as an independent, raising questions about his future political plans. Manchin, who would have faced a tough reelection in November if he had chosen to run, has long been an outspoken critic of the Democratic Party and an obstacle […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Tesla recalling more than 125,000 vehicles to fix seat belt warning system

Tesla is recalling more than 125,000 vehicles to fix a seat belt warning system that may increase the risk of an injury in a collision. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the recall includes certain 2012-2024 Model S, 2015-2024 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles. The seat belt warning […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Evers appoints replacement for University of Wisconsin regent who refuses to step down