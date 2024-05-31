PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Drug Suppression Taskforce (MCDST) completed an eight-monthlong investigation that resulted in 31 indicted suspects out of a large-scale drug operation, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced Thursday.

The operation, which began in September, resulted in the seizure of over one million fentanyl pills, nearly 500 pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs across the county.

“Several connected drug trafficking organizations operating between Maricopa County and Mexico” were identified, according to a news release.

“This investigation is the result of the extensive and dedicated work by our MCDST investigators and agency partnerships … Fentanyl continues to be a huge issue negatively impacting our communities,” County Sheriff Russ Skinner said in a press conference Thursday. “I am extremely appreciative of all the proactive work by our staff and partner law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies to combat this epidemic.

“We will continue to work together, along with our communities to keep our neighborhoods and families safe.”

The MCDST is a partnership between neighboring agencies, including the MCSO, police from Buckeye, Tempe, Mesa, Surprise and Casa Grande, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and the DEA.

What were all the items seized by MCSO in the large-scale drug operation?

Fentanyl pills: 1.1 million pills and 161.5 more grams of powder.

Methamphetamine: 455.3 pounds.

Cocaine: 581 grams.

Crack cocaine: 295 grams.

Marijuana: 1.5 pounds.

Psilocin mushrooms: 55 grams.

DMT: 40 grams.

Heroin: 28 grams.

Ecstasy: 73 pills.

Cash: $214,309.

22 vehicles.

41 firearms.

