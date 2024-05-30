Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Police say suspect, bystander hurt in grocery store shootout with officers

May 30, 2024, 10:02 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CINCINNATI (AP) — A suspect with a gun and a bystander inside a grocery store near Cincinnati were shot and injured during a shootout with officers, police said.

Officers in Colerain Township responded to a call about shots fired at a Kroger store Wednesday, and when they arrived the suspect pointed a gun at police outside the store, said Colerain Township Police Chief Ed Cordie said.

After exchanging shots, the suspect retreated into the store and they continued the gunfight inside the store, he said.

Both the suspect and bystander who were shot were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive, Cordie added. Police did not say who shot the bystander.

Latashia Sawyer, who was inside the store with her daughter, told WCPO-TV that she heard shots and that an employee told them to “run for your life.”

“People just started scattering and going about everywhere,” she said. “Then we heard more gunshots — I counted at least 20.”

