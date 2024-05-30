Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert for West Valley man canceled after he was found safe

May 30, 2024, 6:41 AM | Updated: 7:49 am

West Valley Silver Alert. Headshot of Roger Holm of Surprise, who went missing Wednesday, May 29, 2...

A Silver Alert for Roger Holm was canceled on Thursday, May 30, 2024, after he was found safe. (Photo via Surprise Police Department)

(Photo via Surprise Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A Silver Alert for a West Valley man was canceled Thursday morning after he was found safe, authorities said.

The Silver Alert for 77-year-old Roger Holm had been issued Wednesday night. At the time, he hadn’t been seen since 10:30 that morning, when he left his home in a neighborhood near Citrus and Cactus roads in Surprise on foot.

Holm, who suffers from multiple medial conditions, is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 170 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

“Roger was located and is safe at home,” the Surprise Police Department said Thursday morning on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Vehicles fill a Phoenix freeway with the city skyline in the background. A ballot measure to extend...

Kevin Stone

Poll: Maricopa County transportation sales tax ballot measure is on road to success

Maricopa County voters overwhelmingly support Prop 479, a ballot measure to extend a sales tax that funds transportation, per a new poll.

54 minutes ago

File photo of a road closed sign. A long stretch of US 93 was shut down after a crash northwest of ...

KTAR.com

Long stretch of US 93 closed in both directions after fiery, fatal collision northwest of Valley

A long stretch of US 93 between the Wickenburg and Kingman areas was closed Thursday morning after a fiery, fatal collision.

2 hours ago

Street camping in Phoenix limited with passing of ordinance...

Serena O'Sullivan

New Phoenix ordinance bans urban camping near schools, parks, shelters and day cares

Certain types of street camping in Phoenix will be limited starting Sept. 1 due to the Council's passing of a new ordinance on Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Summer is nearing in Arizona, but for many teens it can be a time of deep insecurity for fear of ha...

Heidi Hommel

Here are warning signs of body image issues as Arizona summer nears

Summer is nearing in Arizona, but for many teens it can be a time of deep insecurity for fear of having to put on a bathing suit.

6 hours ago

New White Castle restaurant Goodyear...

KTAR.com

White Castle restaurant set to open in Goodyear in June

Craving a burger in the West Valley? Mark your calendars because a new White Castle restaurant will soon open in Goodyear.

6 hours ago

A highway sign marks State Route 89A, which will be closed in the Sedona area from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7...

Aaron Schmidt

Closures of State Route 89A north of Sedona for rockfall project to start next week

Drivers who would typically use State Route 89A at the switchbacks in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona should know about this closure.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Silver Alert for West Valley man canceled after he was found safe