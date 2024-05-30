PHOENIX – A Silver Alert for a West Valley man was canceled Thursday morning after he was found safe, authorities said.

The Silver Alert for 77-year-old Roger Holm had been issued Wednesday night. At the time, he hadn’t been seen since 10:30 that morning, when he left his home in a neighborhood near Citrus and Cactus roads in Surprise on foot.

Holm, who suffers from multiple medial conditions, is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 170 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

“Roger was located and is safe at home,” the Surprise Police Department said Thursday morning on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

