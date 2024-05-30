White Castle restaurant set to open in Goodyear in June

PHOENIX — Those famous square hamburgers are coming to the West Valley.

National fast-food chain restaurant White Castle plans to open its third Arizona location in Goodyear on June 11.

White Castle has been making its square “sliders” since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, it operates more than 340 restaurants, including one in Scottsdale and one in Tempe.

“White Castle has always prioritized hot and tasty affordable food, and we can’t wait to create more memories with this Castle in Goodyear,” Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, said on the company’s website.

The 3,220-square-foot Goodyear restaurant is located at 1420 N. Bullard Ave., near the intersection of Interstate 10 and McDowell Road.

It will feature 52 dining room seats, a covered patio with 14 outdoor seats and a double drive-thru.

The new location has created 50 jobs.

According to a press release, White Castle received the Great Place to Work certification in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, the only fast-food restaurant to earn this distinction four years in a row.

The grand opening will begin at 8 a.m. on June 11. It will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

After that first day, the restaurant’s regular business hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.

