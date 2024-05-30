Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

White Castle restaurant set to open in Goodyear in June

May 30, 2024, 4:25 AM | Updated: 7:50 am

New White Castle restaurant Goodyear...

National fast-food chain restaurant White Castle plans to open its third Arizona location in Goodyear on June 11. (Facebook Photo/White Castle)

(Facebook Photo/White Castle)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A New White Castle restaurant is coming to the West Valley next month.

The national fast-food chain restaurant will open its third Arizona location in Goodyear on June 11.

White Castle has been making its square “sliders” since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, it operates more than 340 restaurants, including one in Scottsdale and one in Tempe.

RELATED STORIES

“White Castle has always prioritized hot and tasty affordable food, and we can’t wait to create more memories with this Castle in Goodyear,” Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, said on the company’s website.

The 3,220-square-foot Goodyear restaurant is located at 1420 N. Bullard Ave., near the intersection of Interstate 10 and McDowell Road.

It will feature 52 dining room seats, a covered patio with 14 outdoor seats and a double drive-thru.

The new location has created 50 jobs.

According to a press release, White Castle received the Great Place to Work certification in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, the only fast-food restaurant to earn this distinction four years in a row.

The grand opening will begin at 8 a.m. on June 11. It will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

After that first day, the restaurant’s regular business hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Vehicles fill a Phoenix freeway with the city skyline in the background. A ballot measure to extend...

Kevin Stone

Poll: Maricopa County transportation sales tax ballot measure is on road to success

Maricopa County voters overwhelmingly support Prop 479, a ballot measure to extend a sales tax that funds transportation, per a new poll.

56 minutes ago

File photo of a road closed sign. A long stretch of US 93 was shut down after a crash northwest of ...

KTAR.com

Long stretch of US 93 closed in both directions after fiery, fatal collision northwest of Valley

A long stretch of US 93 between the Wickenburg and Kingman areas was closed Thursday morning after a fiery, fatal collision.

2 hours ago

Street camping in Phoenix limited with passing of ordinance...

Serena O'Sullivan

New Phoenix ordinance bans urban camping near schools, parks, shelters and day cares

Certain types of street camping in Phoenix will be limited starting Sept. 1 due to the Council's passing of a new ordinance on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

West Valley Silver Alert. Headshot of Roger Holm of Surprise, who went missing Wednesday, May 29, 2...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert for West Valley man canceled after he was found safe

A Silver Alert for a West Valley man was canceled Thursday morning after he was found safe, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Summer is nearing in Arizona, but for many teens it can be a time of deep insecurity for fear of ha...

Heidi Hommel

Here are warning signs of body image issues as Arizona summer nears

Summer is nearing in Arizona, but for many teens it can be a time of deep insecurity for fear of having to put on a bathing suit.

6 hours ago

A highway sign marks State Route 89A, which will be closed in the Sedona area from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7...

Aaron Schmidt

Closures of State Route 89A north of Sedona for rockfall project to start next week

Drivers who would typically use State Route 89A at the switchbacks in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona should know about this closure.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

White Castle restaurant set to open in Goodyear in June