Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Fewer Arizonans were arrested for DUIs over Memorial Day weekend this year than in 2023

May 29, 2024, 1:00 PM

Memorial Day weekend DUI stats in 2024 mostly better than 2023...

There were 11,156 total traffic stops from May 24-27 this year, authorities said. (File photo by: Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(File photo by: Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Authorities arrested fewer Arizonans for driving under the influence this Memorial Day weekend than last year.

New data from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety found the total number of DUI arrests this year was 405.

Of those, 72 were aggravated DUIs, while 333 were misdemeanor DUIs.

That’s a drop from the total DUI arrests of 456 last year, which included 78 aggravated DUIs and 378 misdemeanor DUIs.

Good news from Arizona report on Memorial Day weekend DUI statistics

On top of that, there were 67 extreme DUI arrests this year. Authorities use the term extreme when a driver’s blood alcohol content (BAC) is over 0.15% and report the category separately from the total DUI number.

RELATED STORIES

In comparison, there were 79 extreme DUI arrests the year before.

There were also fewer DUI drug arrests — but only by a small margin. Authorities arrested 117 people for the crime this holiday weekend, while they arrested 119 people last year.

However, one DUI statistic worsened this year.

Bad news from report on Memorial Day weekend DUI arrests in Arizona

There were 21 under 21 DUI arrests this year. That’s a spike from last year’s total number of 16 arrests in this category.

Furthermore, authorities issued more child restraint citations this year than the last.

Over Memorial Day weekend in 2024, there were 74 child restraint citations, while in 2023, there were only 55.

Distracted driving citations were also up. In fact, there were 156 of these citations this year. Meanwhile, in 2023, there were only 140.

Another statistic jumped this year: criminal speed citations. There were 254 citations in this category. However, in 2023, authorities issued only 215 criminal speed citations.

Additionally, Arizonans had more trouble keeping their cars this year.

There were 184 30-day vehicle impounds in 2024, while in 2023, there were only 150.

How else did Arizona drivers perform over the holiday weekend?

On the bright side, there were fewer civil speed citations this year compared to 2023.

In 2024, there were 3,542 civil speed citations, while the year before, there were 3,794.

Arizonans also were better at using their seat belts. There were 281 citations for this offense, while there were 316 the year before.

Drivers in the Grand Canyon state also had slightly lower known BACs this Memorial Day weekend, with an average of 0.142. It’s a slight from from the 0.149 the year before.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Aliyah Alpert was eliminated in the semifinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on May 29, 2024...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona girl bows out in semifinals of Scripps National Spelling Bee

An Arizona girl was close to her second Scripps National Spelling Bee finals appearance, but she fell just short on Wednesday.

46 minutes ago

Alexander Jr.'s sentencing will be held on August 14, 2024....

KTAR.com

Tennessee man convicted on sex trafficking charges after arrest in Arizona

A Tennessee man was convicted on sex trafficking charges after he was arrested in Arizona, authorities said Wednesday. 

2 hours ago

Scottsdale fatal DUI suspect Gloria Schulze disappeared from Scottsdale for more than 20 years. (Sc...

Danny Shapiro

Here’s why a 30-year-old fatal Scottsdale DUI case has come to a conclusion

A 30-year-old fatal Scottsdale DUI case has come to a close after detectives determined last month a suspect who had been on the run and changed her name died in Canada.

3 hours ago

A man who appears to be a scientist of some sort looks through a microscope. A Utah lab used forens...

Kevin Stone

Human remains found in 2019 identified as man reported missing in Phoenix 2 years earlier

Human remains found in northern Arizona in 2019 have been identified as man reported missing in Phoenix two years earlier.

4 hours ago

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes speaks during a press conference on April 4, 2024, the day of t...

Kevin Stone

Arizona House committee releases report calling for AG Kris Mayes’ impeachment

An Arizona House ad hoc committee released a report calling for the impeachment of Attorney General Kris Mayes, who dismissed the maneuver as a partisan ploy.

5 hours ago

Father-son shooting in Glendale left dad dead, police say...

KTAR.com

14-year-old Glendale boy accused of fatally shooting father

The Glendale Police Department said a father-son shooting left a man dead, which led to the arrest of a 14-year-old suspect.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Fewer Arizonans were arrested for DUIs over Memorial Day weekend this year than in 2023