ARIZONA NEWS

Teen suspects arrested for alleged connection with May homicide in Phoenix

Jun 23, 2024, 5:30 PM

Two suspects were arrested in connection with a May homicide. (Pexels photo and MCSO mugshot)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in a homicide that left a man shot dead in his car in May, the Phoenix Police Department said Sunday.

At 8:00 a.m. on May 28, officers responded to a call for a welfare check near 29th Street and Greenway Road, where they found Carlos Mercado Chavez, 22, who had been shot dead.

A female 911 caller had told police that she found her boyfriend dead inside his vehicle with gunshot wounds.

After a nearly monthlong investigation, detectives connected a teenage juvenile and 19-year-old Derrick Teague to the murder, alleging the two suspects planned to rob Chavez, during which he was shot.

Teague was arrested on June 21 and the juvenile was arrested the following day, both booked on felony charges, including murder and armed robbery.

Police do not believe any other suspects are still outstanding, and the case remains ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

