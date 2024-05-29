Close
22-year-old man shot dead in his car in north Phoenix

May 28, 2024, 6:46 PM

The Phoenix Police Department announced that 22-year-old Carlos Mercado Chavez was shot dead in his car overnight in north Phoenix. (Pexels photo)

BY NICK BORGIA


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced that a man was shot dead in his car overnight in north Phoenix.

Carlos Mercado Chavez, 22, was found dead Tuesday morning.

At 8:00 a.m., officers responded to a call for service of a welfare check near 29th Street and Greenway Road.

A female caller told police that she found her boyfriend dead inside his vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives responded to take over the investigation, according to authorities.

No suspect(s) have been identified. No further information is currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-(WITNESS) or 480-(TESTIGO) and provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Video: How has daily marijuana use outpaced daily alcohol consumption in the United States?

A new study published in May shows that daily or near daily marijuana use in the United States grew by 269% from 2008 to 2022 while the prevalence of daily or near daily alcohol use fell by 7%. Chris and Joe ponder the reasons for the changes in Americans’ habits. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa […]

7 hours ago

