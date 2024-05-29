22-year-old man shot dead in his car in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced that a man was shot dead in his car overnight in north Phoenix.

Carlos Mercado Chavez, 22, was found dead Tuesday morning.

At 8:00 a.m., officers responded to a call for service of a welfare check near 29th Street and Greenway Road.

A female caller told police that she found her boyfriend dead inside his vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives responded to take over the investigation, according to authorities.

No suspect(s) have been identified. No further information is currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-(WITNESS) or 480-(TESTIGO) and provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.