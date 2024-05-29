Detectives seize over 180 pounds of fentanyl in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Detectives seized approximately 180 pounds of fentanyl pills last week in the Phoenix area, authorities announced.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) Drug Enforcement and Investigations Bureau located the pills.

Officials estimate the seized fentanyl to have a street value of about $1.5 million.

One residence was searched in connection with the investigation, authorities said. Two suspects were arrested and booked into jail on drug-related charges.

A photo shared by DPS shows a suitcase loaded with plastic bags full of fentanyl, which appears to have been found in the trunk of a car.

In another photo, criminals appear to have stuffed the inside of a car tire with bags of the blue pills.

In addition to the 181.9 pounds of fentanyl recently found, authorities announced in April that they had seized 1,576 pounds over a 6-month period in Arizona.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.