ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound I-17 closed at Indian School Road in Phoenix for police situation

May 28, 2024, 10:48 AM | Updated: 11:46 am

Southbound I-17 was closed at Indian School Road in Phoenix for a police situation on May 28, 2024....

Southbound I-17 was closed at Indian School Road in Phoenix for a police situation on May 28, 2024. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 were closed at Indian School Road in Phoenix on Tuesday morning for a police situation, authorities said.

The freeway closed around 10:30 a.m. after reports of a woman threatening to jump, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

All traffic had to exit at Camelback Road, added the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The northbound lanes of I-17 remained open.

There was no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

No other information was available.

