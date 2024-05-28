PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 were closed at Indian School Road in Phoenix on Tuesday morning for a police situation, authorities said.

The freeway closed around 10:30 a.m. after reports of a woman threatening to jump, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

All traffic had to exit at Camelback Road, added the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The northbound lanes of I-17 remained open.

There was no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.