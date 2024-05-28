Phoenix shootout leaves suspect dead, police officer injured...

PHOENIX — A suspect died and an officer was injured in a Phoenix shootout early Tuesday, authorities said.

The shooting took place in the area of 10th Street and Southern Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The suspect, 48-year-old Sergio Francisco Alvarez, was riding his bike when two officers stopped him for a traffic violation, police said.

Alvarez allegedly became combative when one of the two officers contacted him. A fight broke out between the two.

At this point, a second officer left the vehicle to help the first policeman detain Alvarez.

Alvarez allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the first officer in the leg. At that point, the second officer opened fire, shooting Alvarez.

However, police said Alvarez ran a short distance on Southern Avenue after being wounded. Arriving officers then took him into custody.

The Phoenix Fire Department brought Alvarez to a local hospital, but he died from his injuries, police said.

The injured officer was out of surgery and recovering with his family as of Tuesday afternoon.

Shooting reflects violence in Phoenix, police chief says

This incident is the ninth shooting involving an officer in 2024, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

In fact, there had already been five shootings in the Valley as of late January.

In late March, an off-duty Phoenix police officer was hospitalized after approaching a group of suspects attempting an armed robbery.

“There have been eight incidents where officers have been directly fired on. Three of those have resulted in officers being shot in the line of duty,” Sgt. Mayra Reeson said in a media advisory.

