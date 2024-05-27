Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

81-year-old arrested after police say he terrorized a California neighborhood with a slingshot

May 27, 2024, 12:36 PM | Updated: 3:56 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — An 81-year-old man who investigators say terrorized a Southern California neighborhood for years with a slingshot has been arrested, police said.

While conducting an investigation, detectives “learned that during the course of 9-10 years, dozens of citizens were being victimized by a serial slingshot shooter,” the Azusa Police Department said in a statement.

The man is suspected of breaking windows and car windshields and of narrowly missing people with ball bearings shot from a slingshot, the statement said. No injuries were reported.

The man was arrested Thursday after officers served a search warrant and found a slingshot and ball bearings at his home in Azusa, about 25 miles (40 km) east of Los Angeles, police said.

Azusa police Lt. Jake Bushey said Saturday that detectives learned that most of the ball bearings were shot from the suspect’s backyard.

“We’re not aware of any kind of motive other than just malicious mischief,” Bushey told the Southern California News Group.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the city in California where the neighborhood is located. The city is Azusa, not Asuza.

