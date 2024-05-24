Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Firefighters gain more containment on Wildcat Fire burning north of Phoenix

May 24, 2024, 12:30 PM

Wildcat Fire is 64% contained as of Friday...

The Wildcat Fire is 64% contained as of Friday afternoon. (InciWeb photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — The Wildcat Fire is 64% contained as of Friday afternoon.

It keeps burning grass and brush in the Cave Creek Ranger District, which is east of the Desert Mountain Community and Tonto Hills Development. This area is west of the Bartlett Lake Reservoir.

The human-caused fire started Saturday, authorities said. It has burned 14,402 acres. At some points over the past six days, high winds in the area have exacerbated the flames.

Several road closures have been lifted as well.

Authorities reopened Bartlett Dam Road and Horseshoe Dam Road on Thursday. They advised motorists to be alert and keep an eye out for firefighters and their equipment in the area.

Wildcat Fire is 64% contained. What’s next?

Fire managers said they don’t expect the Wildcat Fire to grow overnight. In fact, there was zero fire growth on Thursday. They also don’t think it will move outside the existing perimeter over the next day.

“Low relative humidity and warmer conditions will continue for the next few days,” according to the Arizona Central West Zone. “A dry weather system entering the area today will produce erratic and gusty southwesterly winds gusting from 25 to 30 miles per hour in the afternoon.”

There are 110 personnel on the scene as of Friday afternoon, along with two crews, seven fire engines and two water tenders.

Firefighters gain more containment on Wildcat Fire burning north of Phoenix