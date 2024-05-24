PHOENIX — Two coyotes were euthanized following their capture in Scottsdale on Wednesday after a man walking his dog was attacked, wildlife officers said.

The animals were removed from the area of Thomas and Hayden roads, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

A third party notified officials about the attack, where a coyote got into an altercation with the dog and bit the owner when he tried to intervene.

The caller also said that one or more coyotes have been behaving increasingly aggressive toward people in the area in recent weeks.

The incident was the first reported attack.

Wildlife officials will continue monitoring the area.

The coyotes were sent to a lab for rabies testing, with results still pending.

“This is a time of year when coyotes have young pups and can exhibit aggressive behavior in defense of dens, especially toward domestic dogs,” AZGFD said in a press release. “Oftentimes, coyote dens are close to communities and populated areas where there is potential for negative interactions.”

Anyone who is interested in reporting any sort of aggressive coyote behavior in the area is asked to call AZGFD at 623-236-7201.

