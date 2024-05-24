Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 coyotes euthanized after man walking his dog attacked in Scottsdale

May 24, 2024, 1:30 PM | Updated: 2:49 pm

Two coyotes were euthanized following their capture in Scottsdale on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, after...

Two coyotes were euthanized following their capture in Scottsdale on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, after a man walking his dog was attacked. (Pexels File Photo)

(Pexels File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two coyotes were euthanized following their capture in Scottsdale on Wednesday after a man walking his dog was attacked, wildlife officers said.

The animals were removed from the area of Thomas and Hayden roads, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

A third party notified officials about the attack, where a coyote got into an altercation with the dog and bit the owner when he tried to intervene.

The caller also said that one or more coyotes have been behaving increasingly aggressive toward people in the area in recent weeks.

The incident was the first reported attack.

RELATED STORIES

Wildlife officials will continue monitoring the area.

The coyotes were sent to a lab for rabies testing, with results still pending.

“This is a time of year when coyotes have young pups and can exhibit aggressive behavior in defense of dens, especially toward domestic dogs,” AZGFD said in a press release. “Oftentimes, coyote dens are close to communities and populated areas where there is potential for negative interactions.”

Anyone who is interested in reporting any sort of aggressive coyote behavior in the area is asked to call AZGFD at 623-236-7201.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Colorado River settlement center of new Navajo Nation push...

Associated Press

Tribes say their future is at stake as they push for Congress to consider Colorado River settlement

Navajo officials are celebrating the signing of legislation outlining a proposed Colorado River settlement that would ensure water rights.

16 minutes ago

Man indicted for organized retail theft, allegedly stole 31 times...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix man accused of stealing from same retail store 31 times

A Phoenix man allegedly stole goods worth $7,000 from a single store over two years. He's been indicted for organized retail theft.

2 hours ago

The OFFSTREET Fesitval Arts & Crafts Show will return to Prescott, Ariz. for Memorial Day weekend. ...

Damon Allred

OFFSTREET Festival Arts & Crafts Show returns to Prescott for Memorial Day weekend

The OFFSTREET Festival Arts & Crafts Show is returning to Pine Ridge Marketplace in Prescott for a cultural showcase over the weekend.

3 hours ago

Wildcat Fire is 64% contained as of Friday...

Serena O'Sullivan

Firefighters gain more containment on Wildcat Fire burning north of Phoenix

The Wildcat Fire is 64% contained as of 12:30 p.m. on May 24, 2024, according to the Arizona Central West Zone. The fire started on Saturday.

5 hours ago

Speaker Ben Toma believes the Arizona House has the votes to pass the Secure the Border Act, which ...

KTAR.com

Speaker believes Arizona House has enough votes to pass Secure the Border Act, send to ballot

Speaker Ben Toma believes the Arizona House has the votes to pass the Secure the Border Act, which would send the controversial measure to the ballot in November.

6 hours ago

Two ordinances in Chandler could cut down on youth violence...

Serena O'Sullivan

Chandler City Council passes 2 new laws banning brass knuckles, unruly gatherings

Chandler residents who host unruly gatherings or give brass knuckles to minors may get a $2,500 fine due to two new ordinances.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

2 coyotes euthanized after man walking his dog attacked in Scottsdale