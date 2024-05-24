7-year-old girl dies after being struck by truck in Mesa

PHOENIX — A 7-year-old girl died on Thursday after she was struck by a truck in Mesa, authorities said.

The fatal incident happened around 6:15 p.m. near Broadway Road and Horne, according to the Mesa Police Department.

A driver called police after he saw a little girl and her scooter lying in the driveway with injuries.

Initially, police suspected a hit-and-run.

Here’s what investigators believe happened in the fatal Mesa accident

After reviewing video surveillance, police determined the driver who called authorities was involved in the fatal incident, police said.

The driver was traveling westbound on Third Avenue in an F-150 truck with off-road tires and against the sunset, police said. He turned into the driveway of a fourplex, unaware that he hit the little girl, and drove to the back of the building to park.

The driver noticed the little girl in the driveway after he walked to the front of the building.

Enough video footage was collected to determine the driver struck the girl as he was pulling into the driveway, police said.

Speed and impairment were not factors in the incident.

“This is believed to be a very tragic accident with no charges filed against the driver,” Det. Brandi Myers said in a statement.

