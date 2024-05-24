Close
4-year-old girl dies after drowning incident in Glendale

May 24, 2024, 8:36 AM | Updated: 10:29 am

A 4-year-old girl is dead following a drowning incident in Glendale on Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Pexels File Photo)

PHOENIX — A 4-year-old girl is dead following a drowning incident in Glendale on Thursday, authorities said.

Officials responded to a drowning call at a home near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road, the Glendale Police Department said.

When police and fire personnel arrived, they found a child who needed life-saving treatment at the scene, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

There are no factors that indicate suspicious or foul play, police said.

No charges were submitted.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

