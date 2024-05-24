Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled for 84-year-old woman last seen in city of Maricopa

May 24, 2024, 7:11 AM | Updated: 1:11 pm

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled for an 84-year-old woman who was last seen in the city of Maricopa on Thursday, authorities said.

Charline Moore found Friday after she was last seen around 1 p.m. when she left her residence near Honeycutt Road and Murphy Drive, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Moore left to put gas into her dark gray 2018 Nissan Maxima with Indiana license plate 450LWK.

She was wearing a blue and white top with black pants.

Moore has a medical condition that may cause her to appear confused.

She is also new to the area and may have gotten lost.

Moore stands 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

 

