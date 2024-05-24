Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

American soldier arrested in Russia over an alleged theft will remain in custody, state media report

May 24, 2024, 5:25 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


An American soldier arrested in Russia’s far eastern city of Vladivostok on charges of stealing lost an appeal against his detention and will remain in custody, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported Friday, citing court officials.

The soldier, identified by court officials as Gordon Black, will remain in custody at least until July 2, the report said, after the Primorsky Regional Court upheld the lower court’s ruling to place Black in custody pending investigation and trial.

Several U.S. officials said earlier this month that Black, a 34-year-old staff sergeant, was stationed in South Korea and was in the process of returning home to Fort Cavazos in Texas. Instead, officials said that Black, who is married, traveled to Russia to see a longtime girlfriend. He was detained in Vladivostok, a major military and commercial Pacific port in Russia’s Far East, and accused of stealing from her.

RIA Novosti said, citing local police, that Black has admitted guilt and is cooperating with investigators.

Black’s arrest further complicates U.S. relations with Russia, which have grown increasingly tense as the war in Ukraine drags on.

Russia is known to be holding a number of Americans in its jails, including corporate security executive Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. The U.S. government has designated both as wrongfully detained and has been trying to negotiate for their release.

Others detained include Travis Leake, a musician who had been living in Russia for years and was arrested last year on drug-related charges; Marc Fogel, a teacher in Moscow, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison, also on drug charges; and dual nationals Alsu Kurmasheva and Ksenia Khavana.

United States News

Associated Press

Search of Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect’s home on Long Island enters its 5th day

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators in the New York City suburbs continue to scour the home of a Manhattan architect charged in a string of slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings. Friday marked the fifth straight day of the renewed search by state and local police of Rex Heuermann’s dilapidated, single-family home in […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Defense secretary tells US Naval Academy graduates they will lead ‘through tension and uncertainty’

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told U.S. Naval Academy graduates Friday that they will be leading future sailors and Marines “through tension and uncertainty,” noting how two graduates from last year were just aboard the USS Carney in the Red Sea, where they helped shoot down missiles and drones. The Navy has […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street futures up, but on track for first losing week in a month

Wall Street rose to modest gains before the open Friday as markets try to claw back some of this week’s losses. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.3% before the bell, while futures for the Dow ticked up 0.1%. A flurry of mixed results this week from big U.S. retailers effectively signals the end of […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

More severe weather moves through Midwest as Iowa residents clean up tornado damage

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Several tornadoes were reported in Iowa and Illinois as storms downed power lines and trees on Friday, just after a deadly twister devastated one small town. The large storm system began overnight in Nebraska before traveling across central Iowa and into Illinois. Strong, straight-line wind gusts of up to 80 […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Hunter Biden arrives at court for a final hearing before his June 3 gun trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden is back in court on Friday for the final hearing before he’s expected to stand trial on federal firearms charges in Delaware as his father’s reelection campaign unfolds. President Joe Biden’s son didn’t speak to reporters as he followed his lawyers into the Wilmington courthouse. He’s charged with lying […]

14 hours ago

Arizona doctors California abortions...

Associated Press

Arizona doctors can come to California to perform abortions under new law signed by Gov. Newsom

Arizona doctors can temporarily come to California to perform abortions for their patients under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

American soldier arrested in Russia over an alleged theft will remain in custody, state media report