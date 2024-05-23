Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

State dinner honoring Kenya showcases country star Brad Paisley and gospel music

May 23, 2024, 10:35 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is throwing one of its biggest-ever state dinners for Kenyan President William Ruto and leaning in to the African leader’s tastes by showcasing two uniquely American types of music: gospel and country.

The dinner Thursday night in a pavilion erected on the South Lawn is featuring performances by country star Brad Paisley and the gospel choir of Howard University in Washington. The menu includes fruitwood-smoked beef short ribs, poached lobster, chilled heirloom tomato soup and a white chocolate basket.

It’s the first White House state dinner for an African nation since 2008, and President Joe Biden is expecting up to 500 guests. It’s the sixth and largest of the state dinners his administration has hosted.

The festivities are part of the administration’s efforts to build ties with Africa.

Biden failed to keep a promise to visit the continent last year, but this week he said he plans to visit “in February, after I’m reelected” — a show of optimism about his prospects in November’s election.

State dinners are a key tool of U.S, diplomacy reserved for America’s top allies. This one is coming at a delicate time for Washington’s relationship with Africa, following a coup in Niger where the military government has ordered U.S. troops to withdraw from that country, and amid efforts by China and Russia to expand their African political and economic influence.

Ruto is on a three-day state visit as his East African nation prepares to deploy forces to Haiti, part of U.N.-led effort to try to calm a spiraling security crisis there.

First lady Jill Biden said the dinner entertainment was chosen to honor Ruto and his wife, Rachel’s “love of gospel and country music.”

Ruto is a former evangelist and often leads praise and worship songs during his speeches in churches in Kenya.

Gospel music has its origins in the American South, and grew out of musical traditions of Africa and hymns enslaved people sang. Country music’s roots trace to the American South and West, and were influenced by a variety of sounds, including Appalachian, folk and African music.

The dinner’s decor features fuchsia and purple African orchids and American roses. That’s a pairing that symbolizes enduring U.S.-Kenyan friendship, the first lady said, while recalling her own visit to Kenya as part of a five-day, two-country 2023 African tour.

The setting in a transparent pavilion was meant to give guests a view of the sun setting and the Washington Monument. More than 1,000 candles were placed along the pavilion walls, while a suspended centerpiece with 15,000 layered reflective metallic strips was there to amplify the candlelight.

Kenya last had a White House state dinner in 2003. No African nation has had one since President George W. Bush honored Ghana President John Kufuor five years after that.

“It is long overdue,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

The Bidens previously hosted post-pandemic state dinners for France, South Korea and India — which featured the Biden administration’s previous attendance high of nearly 400 guests — as well as for Australia in October and Japan last month.

—-

Associated Press writer Evelyne Musambi contributed to this report from Nairobi, Kenya.

United States News

Associated Press

NY judge imposes $15 million fine on unlicensed cannabis shops owner who says he gave free samples

The owner of seven unlicensed cannabis shops in New York whose promotions included an Easter egg hunt has been fined more than $15 million after state officials complained he repeatedly ignored notices to stop operating without approval, authorities said. A state Supreme Court justice in Lyons, New York, imposed the fine against David Tulley on […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Artist who created Precious Moments figurines depicting teardrop-eyed children dies at the age of 85

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Sam Butcher, the artist who created the Precious Moments figurines depicting angelic teardrop-eyed children, has died. He was 85. The company said in a Facebook post that he died early Monday surrounded by family. It said his life’s mission was “to share God’s gift of love with the world.” No details […]

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Remembering the meaning behind Memorial Day

Jim Sharpe takes a look back in Thursday’s Sharper Point commentary and reflects on the true meaning behind Memorial Day. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Here’s what’s cooking for the three-course state dinner at the White House honoring Kenya

Here’s what cooking for Thursday’s White House state dinne r honoring Kenya. White House executive chef Cris Comerford says the main course is a “best of both worlds” combination of smoked short ribs and lobster. First Course Chilled Heirloom Tomato Soup Sourdough Crisps Arbequina Olive Oil Main Course Fruitwood-smoked Beef Short Ribs Butter-poached Lobster Citrus […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Justice Department says illegal monopoly by Ticketmaster and Live Nation drives up prices for fans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department filed a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation Entertainment on Thursday, accusing them of running an illegal monopoly over live events in America — squelching competition and driving up prices for fans. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Manhattan, was brought with 30 state […]

5 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here's how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

State dinner honoring Kenya showcases country star Brad Paisley and gospel music