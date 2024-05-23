Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

There are now more daily marijuana users in the US than daily alcohol users, according to new research

May 22, 2024, 6:15 PM

A man smokes marijuana in lower Manhattan outside the first legal dispensary for recreational marij...

A man smokes marijuana in lower Manhattan outside the first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Daily and near-daily marijuana use is now more common than similar levels of high-frequency drinking in the U.S., according to an analysis of survey data over four decades, according to research published Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in the journal Addiction. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


New research based on data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, compares Americans’ use of cannabis and alcohol over the past 40 years. Here are some of the findings and other notable numbers.

— An estimated 17.7 million people reported using marijuana daily or near-daily in 2022, up from less than 1 million in 1992.

— An estimated 14.7 million used alcohol daily or near daily in 2022, up from about 9 million in 1992.

— 42% of people who say they’ve used marijuana in the past month say they do so daily or near daily.

— 11% of alcohol users drink daily or near daily.

RELATED STORIES

— 62 million Americans, about 20% of the U.S. population ages 12 and older, reported using marijuana at least once in the past year, according to the survey.

— About 3 in 10 people who use cannabis have cannabis use disorder, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

— 177 million Americans reported that they drank in the past year.

— 29.5 million Americans had an alcohol use disorder as of 2022.

— Recreational marijuana is legal in 24 U.S. states.

United States News

Associated Press

Thousands of journalists have fled homelands due to repression, threats and conflict, UN expert says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Thousands of journalists have fled their home countries in recent years to escape political repression, save their lives and escape conflict – but in exile they are often vulnerable to physical, digital and legal threats, a U.N. investigator said Wednesday. Irene Khan said in a report to the U.N. General Assembly […]

10 minutes ago

Javier Cazares, center, stands with families of the victims in the Uvalde elementary school shootin...

Associated Press

Families of Uvalde school shooting victims file $500 million federal lawsuit against Texas state police

The families of the victims in the Uvalde school shooting in Texas filed a $500 million federal lawsuit against 92 state police officers.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas health department appoints anti-abortion OB-GYN to maternal mortality committee

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ health department has appointed an outspoken anti-abortion OB-GYN to a committee that reviews pregnancy-related deaths as doctors have been warning that the state’s restrictive abortion ban puts women’s lives at risk. Dr. Ingrid Skop was among the new appointees to the Texas Maternal Morality and Morbidity Review Committee announced last […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri prosecutors to seek death penalty in killing of court employee and police officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri prosecutors said Wednesday that they intend to seek the death penalty against a Kansas City-area man who is charged with murder in the killings of a court employee who tried to serve an eviction notice on him and a police officer who responded. Larry Acree, 70, of Independence, is […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Person fatally shot by Washington state trooper during altercation on I-5 identified as Idaho man

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The person who was fatally shot by a Washington state trooper during an altercation on Interstate 5 north of Seattle last week has been identified as an Idaho man. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man was 31-year-old Marvin Arellano of Nampa, the Daily Herald reported. The office determined […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Abrupt shutdown of financial middleman Synapse has frozen thousands of Americans’ deposits

NEW YORK (AP) — The bank accounts of tens of thousands of U.S. businesses and consumers have been frozen in the aftermath of the abrupt shutdown and bankruptcy of financial technology company Synapse, which acts as a middleman between financial technology companies and banks. Synapse filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April and has […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

There are now more daily marijuana users in the US than daily alcohol users, according to new research