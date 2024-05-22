Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

National Folk Festival to be held in Mississippi’s capital from 2025 through 2027

May 22, 2024, 1:33 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city has been tapped to host the National Folk Festival from 2025 through 2027.

The free, three-day festival is set to be held in downtown Jackson during the second week of November in each of those years and will feature music, art, dance and food from cultures throughout the nation and around the world, The Clarion Ledger reported.

“As we were aiming to be the selected city for the National Folk Festival, part of our charge and part of our effort to entice the selection of the City of Jackson was to make it clear where we have roots in the creation of blues and jazz and genres like gospel music, that this is the opportunity for America’s music to come home to Mississippi,” Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said at a news conference Tuesday. “We want to make it clear that this National Folk Festival is Mississippi’s National Folk Festival, not just the City of Jackson.”

Jackson beat 42 other cities vying to host the event. It is estimated the festival will bring 60,000 attendees in its first year and 100,000 each year after that, Lumumba said. It is also estimated to have a $60 million impact during the festival’s three-year residency, officials said.

The National Council for the Traditional Arts, which created the festival, said t he event first started in 1934 and “is the oldest multicultural festival of traditional arts in the nation, and has been produced from its inception by the NCTA.”

The city did not provide specifics on where in downtown Jackson the outdoor event will be held.

After the three years the National Folk Festival is in Jackson, the plan is to start hosting a locally produced Jackson festival to take its place in subsequent years.

“We’ve seen how the festival can be a drive for long-term economic impacts, downtown revitalization and really a sense of community building,” said Blaine Waide, the executive director of the National Council for the Traditional Arts.

The traveling festival is produced in partnership with communities around the country, according to the NCTA website. To date, it has been presented in nearly 30 cities, with some cities, such as St. Louis, hosting it several times, the site said. The last festival was the 81st and held in Salisbury, Maryland, in 2022, according to the website.

United States News

Associated Press

Savannah police arrest suspect in weekend shootings that injured 11 in downtown square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with an outbreak of gunfire that injured 11 people last weekend at a public square in the heart of Savannah’s downtown historic district, police announced Wednesday. William Anthony Mitchell, 20, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault as well as possessing a firearm […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

NAACP fund seeks to close Black voter registration and turnout gaps ahead of the November election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NAACP on Wednesday announced that nonprofits engaged in a variety of voter-engagement efforts can apply for grant funding that helps local organizations register voters, boost turnout and guard against minority disenfranchisement. The leading civil rights organization said it hopes to raise $15 million for its Building Community Voice Fund. Dominik Whitehead, […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Exonerated after serving 8 years for 2013 murder, a 26-year-old is indicted again in a NYC shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who was exonerated after spending eight years in prison for a murder has been charged again — in a different fatal shooting. Shamel Capers, 26, was indicted Tuesday on charges including attempted murder in connection with a July 23, 2023, shootout between two groups of young men in Queens […]

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why Joe Biden is trailing in Arizona voter polls

Donald Trump is garnering more support in Arizona than Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 presidential election, according to a poll released Wednesday. Mike Noble, CEO of Noble Predictive Insights (NPI), joined Mike Broomhead to discuss their poll that shows Trump at 44% and Biden at 41%, with 15% of likely voters undecided. Video: Jeremy […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee, Delaware to become first states to offer free diapers for Medicaid families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will soon become the first state in the country to offer free diapers to families enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program after receiving federal approval, state officials have confirmed. Similarly, The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has also approved extending a pilot program in Delaware that provides free diapers […]

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Should Joe Biden and Donald Trump be worried about a third-party candidate in Arizona?

A new election poll in Arizona shows Donald Trump leading in Arizona, but should Joe Biden and the former president be worried about a third party candidate? Jim Sharpe explains more in Wednesday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photos: Spencer Platt, Brandon Bell/Getty Images

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

National Folk Festival to be held in Mississippi’s capital from 2025 through 2027