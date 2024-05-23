Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona, buckle up! Memorial Day weekend traffic expected to be among busiest in decades

May 23, 2024

As travelers gear up for Memorial Day weekend, officials are stressing preparedness for what's projected to be one of the busiest in over two decades. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

PHOENIX — As travelers gear up for Memorial Day weekend, officials are stressing preparedness for what’s projected to be one of the busiest in over two decades.

At least 922,000 people are set to travel this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA. If the projections come true, it would be at least 30,000 more travelers during a Memorial Day weekend since 2005.

Of those traveling, officials anticipate 800,000 people to drive, 73,700 to fly and the remaining to choose other forms of transportation.

“Travel has been increasing steadily since the pandemic, and this year seems to be true to that as well,” Julian Paredes with AAA Arizona told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

Here’s what else Arizona travelers should keep in mind

Arizonans should stay proactive, patient and prepared.

For travelers hitting the roads, experts are advising drivers to avoid peak travel days: Thursday and Friday. Drivers should either leave before 11 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

For air travel, AAA recommends flyers arrive two hours before departure time. Parking spot reservations are also helpful when lots fill up quick.

“(There’s) extra congestion, more traffic, road rage is definitely a factor … I think it really just goes back to giving yourself extra time so you’re not stressed out,” Parades said.

“Take your trip at your own pace and not let the little details get to you. If you just give yourself a little bit of extra time, plan for delays and things like that, it really helps people adjust to any situation, even when things become unexpected.”

With Arizona’s gas prices 16% lower than last Memorial Day weekend, drivers should make sure to scout out cheaper fuel options when planning their trip.

Finally, as AAA prepares for nearly 380,000 roadside service calls nationwide, the not-for-profit organization said pre-trip inspections always help prevent breakdowns.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Shira Tanzer contributed to this story.

Arizona, buckle up! Memorial Day weekend traffic expected to be among busiest in decades