Suspect arrested 2 months after fatal Phoenix shooting

May 22, 2024, 6:30 AM

Herson Robledo is accused in a fatal Phoenix shooting in March 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was arrested on Monday for his alleged role in a fatal Phoenix shooting in March, authorities said.

Herson Robledo, 18, was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder. His bond was set at $250,000.

Here’s what we know about the fatal Phoenix shooting

Officers responded to a shooting near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 9:45 p.m. on March 19, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Jacob Schottenbauer with at least one gunshot wound.

Schottenbauer was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and succumbed to his injuries on April 1.

There are no other suspects involved in the homicide, police said.

