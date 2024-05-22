Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Geeks invited to assemble at Phoenix Fan Fusion this weekend

May 22, 2024, 4:35 AM

Phoenix Fan Fusion...

(Photo by Phoenix Fan Fusion.)

(Photo by Phoenix Fan Fusion.)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Looking to fly your geek flag this weekend? The Phoenix Fan Fusion event may be the place for you.

Phoenix Fan Fusion is billed as “a family-friendly event where enthusiasts of every fandom, geeks of all kinds, creators, artists, entertainers, cosplayers, fans and friends are invited to join and express their passions.”

The annual event, which was founded as the Phoenix Cactus Comicon in 2002, this year is being staged at the Phoenix Convention Center from May 24-26.

It will feature Q&As, photo ops, costume contests, fan panels, workshops, gaming tournaments and more.

Tickets for the event are known as “memberships” and must be purchased online. One-day memberships are available as are full-weekend memberships.

Kids age 12 and younger get in for free.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite costumes.

Celebrity autographs will be sold in advance online and can also be purchased onsite.

