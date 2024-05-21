Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Federal jury rules against couple who sued Arkansas steakhouse over social-distancing brawl

May 21, 2024, 1:31 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A jury has ruled against a Black couple who sued a Little Rock steakhouse over a fight the couple had with white customers who weren’t wearing masks and stood too close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal jury on Monday found no negligence or racial discrimination by Saltgrass Steakhouse. Shayla Hooks and Tyrome Jackson sued the restaurant over the brawl in 2020, which was caught on cellphone video and widely shared on social media.

The couple’s lawsuit said they was sitting in the restaurant’s bar area when a group of people from a Louisiana tour bus entered and asked if they could sit close to them, despite social distancing restrictions. At the time, Arkansas allowed bars and restaurants to open but with capacity limits and distancing rules.

The lawsuit said the restaurant’s staff didn’t intervene as the customers harassed and intentionally stood near the couple even though Jackson said he didn’t want them sitting nearby because of COVID-19.

After a five day trial, the jury began deliberations late Friday afternoon after and continued on Monday before delivering its verdict.

“Plaintiffs and their counsel should be ashamed that they even filed this lawsuit,” Keith Bayko, Staff Counsel for Landry’s Inc., the steakhouse chain’s parent company. “We were not willing to pay plaintiffs and their counsel a nickel because this was a ridiculous lawsuit and knew we had done nothing wrong.”

Mike Laux, an attorney for the couple, did not say whether they planned to appeal. Attorneys for the couple have a motion pending seeking sanctions against Saltgrass’ attorneys, accusing them of “discovery abuses” for not providing evidence and information in a timely manner before the trial.

Saltgrass has asked the motion for sanctions be dismissed.

“While we were stunned by this verdict, it should probably come as no surprise given these (discovery) abuses,” Mike Laux, an attorney for the couple, told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “We intend to take this up with the court post-trial.”

United States News

Associated Press

Hawaii officials stress preparedness despite below-normal central Pacific hurricane season outlook

HONOLULU (AP) — This year’s hurricane season for waters around Hawaii will likely be “below normal” with one to four tropical cyclones across the central Pacific region, forecasters said Tuesday. A near-normal season has four or five cyclones, which include tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes. Last year, during strong El Nino conditions, four tropical […]

25 minutes ago

UoA student convicted of first-degree murder after killing professor...

Associated Press

Former Arizona grad student convicted of first-degree murder in 2022 shooting of professor

A former University of Arizona grad student was convicted of first-degree murder after fatally shooting a professor on campus two years ago.

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Delaware lawmakers OK bill enabling board of political appointees to oversee hospital budgets

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state House on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill aimed at curtailing the increase in health care costs in Delaware by establishing a state board with authority to impose budgets on the state’s largest hospitals. The legislation passed the House on a 24-16 vote with two Democrats joining Republicans […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Confederate monument to ‘faithful slaves’ must be removed, North Carolina residents’ lawsuit says

COLUMBIA, N.C. (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday seeks the removal of a Confederate monument marked as “in appreciation of our faithful slaves” from outside of a North Carolina county courthouse. The Concerned Citizens of Tyrrell County, a civic group focused on issues facing local Black residents, and several of its members filed the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Judge dismisses felony convictions of 5 retired military officers in US Navy bribery case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the felony convictions of five retired military officers who had admitted to accepting bribes from a Malaysian contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” in one of the Navy’s biggest corruption cases. The dismissals came at the request of the government — not the defense — citing prosecutorial […]

2 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Federal jury rules against couple who sued Arkansas steakhouse over social-distancing brawl