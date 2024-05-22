Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County plans to cut property tax rate for 4th year in a row as part of annual budget

May 22, 2024, 4:15 AM

Maricopa County budget for 2025: $25M into workforce support...

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will vote on the final budget on June 24. (File photos: Pexels, left, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, right)

(File photos: Pexels, left, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, right)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a tentative budget that will reduce the property tax rate next year.

Only the tentative budget has been approved, which means the final budget isn’t set in stone yet. The Board will vote on the final budget on June 24.

If approved, it would mark the fourth straight year the supervisors cut the rate, officials said.

Their approval of the FY 2025 county budget — which consists of $3.87 billion — would bring the rate to 1.16.

Maricopa County’s tax levy is also $257.1 million below the maximum, officials said.

Tentative Maricopa County budget for 2025

This budget would invest nearly $25 million into workforce development opportunities in the county, officials said.

RELATED STORIES

Supervisor Clint Hickman, who represents District 4, said the county is one of the best in the nation when it comes to helping residents with career advancement and workforce development.

“This budget invests nearly $25 million more toward that effort,” Hickman said in the news release. “When we train workers for in-demand careers and help people with substantial barriers to employment get the skills they need to get good-paying jobs, our entire community benefits.”

The tentative budget also focuses on ways to keep the community safe.

Almost half of the budget — 47% — would go to public safety, which includes giving financial support to:

  • Law enforcement
  • Jails
  • Courts
  • Criminal prosecution

The budget would also fund a new West Valley animal shelter and a new public health building. Plus, it will support improvements to local parks and libraries.

Not only that, but the budget would also fund a remodel of the Southwest Juvenile Detention Facility. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office could also benefit from funded substation and warehouse projects.

County supervisors announce 2024 plan for primary and general elections

The announcement of the Maricopa County budget for 2025 included news that will impact the upcoming Arizona elections.

“As for this year’s election cycle, $29 million is budgeted to support the 2024 primary and general elections in Maricopa County,” Maricopa County said.

Maricopa County plans to cut property tax rate for 4th year in a row as part of annual budget