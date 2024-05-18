Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

AP (NEW)

Man shoots his 6-month-old baby multiple times at home near Phoenix, but child expected to survive

May 17, 2024, 5:27 PM | Updated: 7:18 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — A man shot his 6-month-old baby multiple times Friday at a home northwest of Phoenix after taking the infant and its mother captive, but the mother escaped with minor injuries and the child was expected to survive, authorities said.

They said the status of the suspect remained unknown after a fire broke out during a standoff with police.

Officers went to the home in the city of Surprise in response to an emergency call around 11:30 a.m. from a woman who said she and her baby had been held captive there since 3 a.m. by the child’s father, police said.

The woman managed to escape and borrowed a cellphone from a nearby construction crew, Sgt. Rick Hernandez said during a news conference Friday. He said she told the dispatcher the infant was still inside the home and could be in danger.

Officers heard gunfire from inside the house as they arrived, Hernandez said. They entered and found the baby with multiple gunshot wounds but did not see the father. They retrieved the child and retreated.

“The infant victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition, but injuries are believed to be non-life threatening,” Surprise police said in a statement Friday night. “The female victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries and was transported to the hospital to be with the child.”

SWAT officers surrounded the home in the afternoon, and Hernandez said investigators believed the man was still there.

A fire broke out during the standoff with police, police said in their statement Friday night. The suspect was believed to still be in the home but his status was unknown, they said.

Aerial videos and photos from the afternoon showed a thick plume of smoke rising from the severely damaged house.

Hernandez said the man did not live at the home with the woman and the baby.

“The condition of the suspect will be unknown until it is safe for investigators to enter the residence,” police said in the statement Friday night.

AP (New)

Associated Press

Arizona State University scholar on leave after confrontation with woman at pro-Israel rally

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University officials say a postdoctoral research scholar remains on leave as the school investigates his videotaped confrontation with a hijab-wearing woman at a pro-Israel rally last weekend. Sunday’s event was held near the university’s Tempe campus and attended by Jonathan Yudelman, a scholar at ASU’s School of Civic and […]

8 days ago

Associated Press

Clarification: Arizona Professor Killed-Trial story

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — In a story published May 8, 2024, The Associated Press reported that Murad Dervish was a graduate student in the University of Arizona’s hydrology program. The story should have made clear that he was in the master’s degree program in atmospheric sciences, which is within the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric […]

10 days ago

Associated Press

Arizona governor’s signing of abortion law repeal follows political fight by women lawmakers

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ signing of the repeal of a Civil War-era ban on nearly all abortions was a stirring occasion for the women working to ensure that the 19th century law remains in the past. Current and former state lawmakers, and reproductive rights advocates crowded into the 9th floor rotunda outside […]

15 days ago

Associated Press

Arizona’s Democratic governor signs a bill to repeal 1864 ban on most abortions

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has relegated a Civil War-era ban on most abortions to the past by signing a bill Thursday to repeal it. Hobbs says the move is just the beginning of a fight to protect reproductive health care in Arizona. The repeal of the 1864 law that the state […]

16 days ago

Associated Press

Charges revealed against former Trump chief of staff in Arizona fake elector case

PHOENIX (AP) — The chief of staff for former President Donald Trump faces the same conspiracy, fraud and forgery charges as the other named defendants in Arizona’s fake elector case, the state attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Mark Meadows wasn’t named in a grand jury indictment last week because he hadn’t been served with it, […]

16 days ago

Associated Press

Arizona lawmakers vote to undo near-total abortion ban from 1864, with Gov. Hobbs expected to sign

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature approved a repeal of a long-dormant ban on nearly all abortions Wednesday, sending the bill to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, who is expected to sign it. Two Republicans joined with Democrats in the Senate on the 16-14 vote in favor of repealing a Civil War-era ban on abortions that […]

17 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Man shoots his 6-month-old baby multiple times at home near Phoenix, but child expected to survive